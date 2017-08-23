This week’s local entertainment

Aug. 25

What: Joe Teichman

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Jase Wills

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: The Point

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

What: Karaoke

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 7-11 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

What: Karaoke with Tina Reynolds

Where: Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway

When: 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8130

Aug. 26

What: Joe Teichman

here: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-2739

What: Wayne David Band

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: Starts at 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Seth Turner

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

What: The Point

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

What: Rockin’ Mockers

Where: Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway

When: 8 p.m. – midnight

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8130

What: Mike Diamond and the 2020 Vizzion Band

Where: Hoover Dam Lodge, 18000 U.S. Highway 93

When: 7-11 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-5000

What: Karaoke

Where: Maxx’s at the Oasis, 708 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m. to Midnight

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4330

Aug. 27

What: StefNRock

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 2-6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

Aug. 29

What: Seth Turner and Chris Heers

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

Aug. 30

What: Michael DeGreve

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

