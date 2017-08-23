This week’s local entertainment

Aug. 25
What: Joe Teichman
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Jase Wills
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: The Point
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
What: Karaoke
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 7-11 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
What: Karaoke with Tina Reynolds
Where: Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway
When: 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8130
Aug. 26
What: Joe Teichman
here: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-2739
What: Wayne David Band
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.
When: Starts at 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Seth Turner
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
What: The Point
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
What: Rockin’ Mockers
Where: Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway
When: 8 p.m. – midnight
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8130
What: Mike Diamond and the 2020 Vizzion Band
Where: Hoover Dam Lodge, 18000 U.S. Highway 93
When: 7-11 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-5000
What: Karaoke
Where: Maxx’s at the Oasis, 708 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m. to Midnight
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4330
Aug. 27
What: StefNRock
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 2-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
Aug. 29
What: Seth Turner and Chris Heers
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
Aug. 30
What: Michael DeGreve
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com.