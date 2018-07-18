This week’s local entertainment

July 19

What: Geeks Who Drink trivia

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick

Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-0532

July 20

What: Jeff Reylee Friday

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Nathan Spenser Revue

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Identity

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

July 21

What: B-29 Superfortress bomber program

Where: Lake Mead National Recreation Area visitor center, 10 Lakeshore Road

When: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Cost: Free, but reservations required; no spaces remain

Info: 702-293-8961

What: Story time train

Where: Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cost: $10 adults, $5 children 4-11; free children younger than 4

Info: 702-486-5993

What: Pyro Surfers

Where: Hoover Dam Lodge, 18000 U.S. Highway 93

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-5000, www.hooverdamlodge.com

What: Desiree Cannon

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Manny Franco

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Identity

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

July 23

What: Movie, “Annie”

Where: Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

When: 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-1281

July 25

What: 18th annual cardboard boat races, “Jurassic World/Dinosaurs”

Where: Boulder City Municipal Pool, 861 Avenue B

When: 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-9286

If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com , or add it to our list of events at www.bouldercityreview.com.