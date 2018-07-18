This week’s local entertainment

July 19
What: Geeks Who Drink trivia
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick
Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-0532
July 20
What: Jeff Reylee Friday
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Nathan Spenser Revue
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Identity
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
July 21
What: B-29 Superfortress bomber program
Where: Lake Mead National Recreation Area visitor center, 10 Lakeshore Road
When: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Cost: Free, but reservations required; no spaces remain
Info: 702-293-8961
What: Story time train
Where: Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Cost: $10 adults, $5 children 4-11; free children younger than 4
Info: 702-486-5993
What: Pyro Surfers
Where: Hoover Dam Lodge, 18000 U.S. Highway 93
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-5000, www.hooverdamlodge.com
What: Desiree Cannon
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Manny Franco
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Identity
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
July 23
What: Movie, “Annie”
Where: Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.
When: 10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-1281
July 25
What: 18th annual cardboard boat races, “Jurassic World/Dinosaurs”
Where: Boulder City Municipal Pool, 861 Avenue B
When: 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-9286
