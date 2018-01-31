This week’s local entertainment

Feb. 1
What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick
Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-0532
Feb. 2
What: Jeff Mix
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: American Voodoo
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
Feb. 3
What: Green Thumb farmers market
Where: Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Boulder City Parkway
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: www.facebook.com/TheGreenThumbMarket
What: SE South
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Locals Band
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: American Voodoo
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com.