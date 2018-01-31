This week’s local entertainment

Feb. 1

What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick

Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-0532

Feb. 2

What: Jeff Mix

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: American Voodoo

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

Feb. 3

What: Green Thumb farmers market

Where: Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Boulder City Parkway

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: www.facebook.com/TheGreenThumbMarket

What: SE South

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Locals Band

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: American Voodoo

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

