This week’s local entertainment

Jan. 26

What: Jase Wills

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Plunge

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

Jan. 27

What: Green Thumb farmers market

Where: Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Boulder City Parkway

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: https://www.facebook.com/TheGreenThumbMarket

What: Wayne David Band

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Plunge

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com.