Local entertainment, March 8-14

March 8
What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick
Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-0532
March 9
What: The Elephant Ballet
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Casey Stickley of Second Echo
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: American Voodoo
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
What: Karaoke with Bill Montana
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 7 to 11 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
March 10
What: Rock, Roll & Stroll to benefit the Senior Center of Boulder City
Where: Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St.
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org
What: Mardi Crawl Wine walk
Where: Downtown; check-in from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Grace Christian Academy, 512 California Ave.
When: 4 to 8 p.m.
Cost: $25 per person or $45 per couple
Info: 702-293-2034
What: Green Thumb farmers market
Where: Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Boulder City Parkway
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: https://www.facebook.com/TheGreenThumbMarket
What: Out of the Desert
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: The Unwieldies
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: American Voodoo
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
March 14
What: Girl Haggard
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com , or add it to our list of events at www.bouldercityreview.com.