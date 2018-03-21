Local entertainment, March 22

March 22
What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick
Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-0532
March 23
What: Manny Franco
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Mike Macallan
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Barside Profits
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
What: Karaoke with Bill Montana
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 7-11 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
March 24
What: Easter Egg Hunt
Where: Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St.
When: 9 a.m.
Cost: Free
What: Whitherward
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Marty Feick
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Barside Profits
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com , or add it to our list of events at www.bouldercityreview.com.