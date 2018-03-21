Local entertainment, March 22

March 22

What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick

Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-0532

March 23

What: Manny Franco

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Mike Macallan

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Barside Profits

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

What: Karaoke with Bill Montana

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 7-11 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

March 24

What: Easter Egg Hunt

Where: Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St.

When: 9 a.m.

Cost: Free

What: Whitherward

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Marty Feick

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Barside Profits

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com , or add it to our list of events at www.bouldercityreview.com.