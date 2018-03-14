Local entertainment, March 15-21

March 15
What: Darby O’Gill band
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick
Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-0532
March 16
What: Movie night, “Thor Ragnarok”
Where: Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-1281
What: Red Mountain Choir, “Sunrise, Sunset”
Where: Elaine K. Smith Center, 700 Wyoming St.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $10 for adults, free for students and children
Info: www.redmountainmusicco.org
What: Paige Overton (The Clydesdale) and James Howard Adams (Same Sex Mary)
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Rick Berthod Band
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: The Point
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
What: Karaoke with Bill Montana
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 7-11 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
March 17
What: Easter Pool Plunge
Where: Municipal pool, 861 Avenue B.
When: 2:15 p.m.
Cost: $2 per participant
Info: 702-293-9286.
What: Story time train
Where: Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.
When: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Cost: $10 adults, $5 children 4-11; free children younger than 4
Info: 702-486-5993
What: Red Mountain Choir, “Sunrise, Sunset”
Where: Elaine K. Smith Center, 700 Wyoming St.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $10 for adults, free for students and children
Info: www.redmountainmusicco.org
What: March Madness craft show
Where: Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Info: 702-771-9917
What: Green Thumb farmers market
Where: Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Boulder City Parkway
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: https://www.facebook.com/TheGreenThumbMarket
What: St. Paddy’s Day Bash with the New Waves
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: St. Paddy’s Day Bash with Wayne David Band
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Leprechaun movie marathon
Where: Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum, 1310 Boulder City Parkway
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: $5
Info: 702-294-1313
What: The Point
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
What: Jon and Gene
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
March 18
What: March Madness craft show
Where: Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Info: 702-771-9917
What: Chris Heers Band
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 1-5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
March 20
What: Cali Tucker
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
March 21
What: Michael DeGreve
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com , or add it to our list of events at www.bouldercityreview.com.