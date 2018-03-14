Local entertainment, March 15-21

March 15

What: Darby O’Gill band

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick

Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-0532

March 16

What: Movie night, “Thor Ragnarok”

Where: Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-1281

What: Red Mountain Choir, “Sunrise, Sunset”

Where: Elaine K. Smith Center, 700 Wyoming St.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $10 for adults, free for students and children

Info: www.redmountainmusicco.org

What: Paige Overton (The Clydesdale) and James Howard Adams (Same Sex Mary)

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Rick Berthod Band

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: The Point

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

What: Karaoke with Bill Montana

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 7-11 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

March 17

What: Easter Pool Plunge

Where: Municipal pool, 861 Avenue B.

When: 2:15 p.m.

Cost: $2 per participant

Info: 702-293-9286.

What: Story time train

Where: Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.

When: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Cost: $10 adults, $5 children 4-11; free children younger than 4

Info: 702-486-5993

What: Red Mountain Choir, “Sunrise, Sunset”

Where: Elaine K. Smith Center, 700 Wyoming St.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $10 for adults, free for students and children

Info: www.redmountainmusicco.org

What: March Madness craft show

Where: Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Info: 702-771-9917

What: Green Thumb farmers market

Where: Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Boulder City Parkway

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: https://www.facebook.com/TheGreenThumbMarket

What: St. Paddy’s Day Bash with the New Waves

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: St. Paddy’s Day Bash with Wayne David Band

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Leprechaun movie marathon

Where: Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum, 1310 Boulder City Parkway

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $5

Info: 702-294-1313

What: The Point

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

What: Jon and Gene

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

March 18

What: March Madness craft show

Where: Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Info: 702-771-9917

What: Chris Heers Band

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 1-5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

March 20

What: Cali Tucker

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

March 21

What: Michael DeGreve

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com , or add it to our list of events at www.bouldercityreview.com.