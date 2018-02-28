Local entertainment for March 1-7

March 1
What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick
Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-0532
March 2
What: Divided Heaven
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Uprise Band
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
March 3
What: Mexican Chip Dip Competition to benefit Emergency Aid of Boulder City
Where: Boulder City Elks Lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway
When: noon to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-0332 or emergencyaidBC@gmail.com
What: Green Thumb farmers market
Where: Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Boulder City Parkway
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: facebook.com/TheGreenThumbMarket
What: JonEmery Dodds
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Uprise Band
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
