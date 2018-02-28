Local entertainment for March 1-7

March 1

What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick

Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-0532

March 2

What: Divided Heaven

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Uprise Band

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

March 3

What: Mexican Chip Dip Competition to benefit Emergency Aid of Boulder City

Where: Boulder City Elks Lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway

When: noon to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-0332 or emergencyaidBC@gmail.com

What: Green Thumb farmers market

Where: Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Boulder City Parkway

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: facebook.com/TheGreenThumbMarket

What: JonEmery Dodds

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Uprise Band

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

