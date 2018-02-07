Local entertainment for Feb. 8-14

Feb. 8

What: Dam Short Film Festival

Where: Boulder Theatre, 1225 Arizona St.

When: Through Sunday, screenings start at noon each day

Cost: $10 per program block, $35 per one-day pass, $100 four-day pass

Info: www.damshortfilm.org

What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick

Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-0532

Feb. 9

What: Earth Rising

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Casey Stickley of Second Echo

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: GRL

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

Feb. 10

What: Best Dam Wine Walk; this month’s theme is “Funny Hat February”

Where: Downtown, starts at Grace Christian Academy, 512 California Ave.

When: 4-8 p.m.

Cost: $25 per person or $45 per couple

Info: 702-293-2034

What: Green Thumb farmers market

Where: Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Boulder City Parkway

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: https://www.facebook.com/TheGreenThumbMarket

What: Out of the Desert

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: The Unwieldies

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: GRL

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

Feb. 13

What: Mardi Gras with Marty Feick and Abita Brewing

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

Feb. 14

What: Valentine Line Dance Social

Where: Department of Water and Power Building, 600 Nevada Way

When: 6 p.m.

Cost: $5

Info: 702-862-6558 or linny6558@gmail.com

