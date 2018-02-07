Local entertainment for Feb. 8-14

Feb. 8
What: Dam Short Film Festival
Where: Boulder Theatre, 1225 Arizona St.
When: Through Sunday, screenings start at noon each day
Cost: $10 per program block, $35 per one-day pass, $100 four-day pass
Info: www.damshortfilm.org
What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick
Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-0532
Feb. 9
What: Earth Rising
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Casey Stickley of Second Echo
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: GRL
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
Feb. 10
What: Best Dam Wine Walk; this month’s theme is “Funny Hat February”
Where: Downtown, starts at Grace Christian Academy, 512 California Ave.
When: 4-8 p.m.
Cost: $25 per person or $45 per couple
Info: 702-293-2034
What: Green Thumb farmers market
Where: Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Boulder City Parkway
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: https://www.facebook.com/TheGreenThumbMarket
What: Out of the Desert
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: The Unwieldies
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: GRL
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
Feb. 13
What: Mardi Gras with Marty Feick and Abita Brewing
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
Feb. 14
What: Valentine Line Dance Social
Where: Department of Water and Power Building, 600 Nevada Way
When: 6 p.m.
Cost: $5
Info: 702-862-6558 or linny6558@gmail.com
If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com, or add it to our list of events at www.bouldercityreview.com.