Local entertainment for Feb. 15-21

Feb. 15
What: Bruskers Guitar Duo
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick
Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-0532
Feb. 16
What: Movie night: “Victoria and Abdul”
Where: Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-1281
What: Jase Wills
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Dr. Harpo Band
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: IIII
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
Feb. 17
What: Story time train
Where: Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.
When: 10-2:30 p.m.
Cost: $10 adults, $5 children 4-11; free children younger than 4
Info: 702-486-5993
What: Monster movie double feature; “Uncle Sam” and “Escape From New York” will be shown
Where: Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum, 1310 Boulder City Parkway
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: $5
Info: 702-294-1313
What: Line Dance
Where: Vinny’s Pizzeria, 1632 Boulder City Parkway
When: 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-862-6558 or linny6558@gmail.com
What: Annibrewsary Bash with The New Waves
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Carinne Carpenter
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: IIII
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
Feb. 18
What: Hot Dam West Coast Swing Night
Where: Department of Water and Power Building, 600 Nevada Way
When: 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $5
Info: 702-862-6558 or linny6558@gmail.com
