Local entertainment for Feb. 15-21

Feb. 15

What: Bruskers Guitar Duo

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick

Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-0532

Feb. 16

What: Movie night: “Victoria and Abdul”

Where: Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-1281

What: Jase Wills

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Dr. Harpo Band

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: IIII

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

Feb. 17

What: Story time train

Where: Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.

When: 10-2:30 p.m.

Cost: $10 adults, $5 children 4-11; free children younger than 4

Info: 702-486-5993

What: Monster movie double feature; “Uncle Sam” and “Escape From New York” will be shown

Where: Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum, 1310 Boulder City Parkway

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $5

Info: 702-294-1313

What: Line Dance

Where: Vinny’s Pizzeria, 1632 Boulder City Parkway

When: 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-862-6558 or linny6558@gmail.com

What: Annibrewsary Bash with The New Waves

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Carinne Carpenter

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: IIII

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

Feb. 18

What: Hot Dam West Coast Swing Night

Where: Department of Water and Power Building, 600 Nevada Way

When: 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $5

Info: 702-862-6558 or linny6558@gmail.com

If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com , or add it to our list of events at www.bouldercityreview.com.