Film fest brings tale of local’s addiction to ‘Short’ screen

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
February 2, 2022 - 5:02 pm
 
Ryan Mills The story of resident Ryan Mills' recovery from drug addiction will be told in “Road to Recovery,” a film created by Three Sticks Productions. The film will be screened at the 18th annual Dam Short Film Festival from Feb. 10-14.
The 2022 Dam Short Film Festival will be held virtually from Feb. 10-14.

One of Boulder City’s own will be sharing his story of recovery from addiction at the Dam Short Film Festival next week in hopes that it can help others in the same situation.

“Drug addiction started when I suffered a knee injury,” said resident Ryan Mills. “I was a professional BMX rider for awhile. I was prescribed pain killers for that injury. When the prescription stopped, I went to get the pills on the streets. Then I turned to heroin.”

Mills has been clean for five years and recently shared his story in “Road to Recovery,” a documentary created by Three Sticks Productions that will be screened next week at the 18th annual Dam Short Film Festival.

“I went to jail several times and the last time, I had the choice to do drug court (in Las Vegas) or go to jail for three to five years,” he said. “I took drug court and it was the best decision of my life. … It was a lot of hard work, but it was worth it.”

Mills, who lives in town and graduated from Boulder City High School in 2003, said the film also shows how the community accepted him back.

“It shows there is hope. … I hope people can see drug addicts differently, ” he said. “I hope drug addicts who see it get a little hope out of it.”

The 18th annual Dam Short Film Festival takes place Feb. 10-14 and will be held virtually for the second year in a row. Viewers will have access to all the short films screened at the festival and different online events.

“Our main focus is to really make sure … our filmmakers feel loved, our audience has access to the filmmakers and Boulder City is getting exposure,” said Heather Abel, director of outreach.

Abel said there will be online question-and-answer sessions and chat rooms with the filmmakers as well as community activities.

“The wine walk will be held the Saturday of the festival,” she said. “The wine walk table will be in the lobby of the hotel and people can come by the (DSFF) office and see the live Q &A sessions being done. … We’ll all be in the office working away and people can come by and see it.”

The opening and awards ceremonies will also be broadcast live.

Tickets will be sold as household passes for the entire event as well as passes to the individual program blocks.

For more information and the list of films, go to https://damshortfilm.org/.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

(Boulder City Art Guild) Oil paintings by Patricia Amon, many showcasing nature and the West, a ...
Best Bets, Feb. 3-9
By Boulder City Review

1 SEASONAL COLOR: Artist Patricia Amon puts her love of the Western lifestyle and nature on display throughout the month at Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery, inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Amon works in oils. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Admission is free. For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com or call 702-293-2138.

(Broadway in the HOOD) “American Son,” a Broadway play that revolves around an es ...
Best Bets: Jan. 27-Feb. 2
By Boulder City Review

1 BROADWAY IN BC: “American Son,” a Broadway play that focuses on an estranged couple who meet in the lobby of a police station as they face a crisis involving their teenage son, the police and an abandoned car, will be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Department of Water and Power Building, 600 Nevada Way. Admission is free but tickets are needed. Visit https://bit.ly/33zUeA1 to register.

Daniel Craig stars as James Bond in "No Time to Die," which will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Friday a ...
Best Bets: Jan. 20-26
By Boulder City Review

1 BOND, JAMES BOND: “No Time to Die” will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the community room at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. There is no cost to attend and moviegoers are invited to bring blankets, pillows, chairs and snacks.

(Getty Images) Boulder City Library will host “How Not to Burn Toast: Cheese Please,&#x2 ...
Best Bets: Jan. 13-19
By Boulder City Review

1 SAY CHEESE: Head over to the Boulder City Library to get a cooking lesson as part of its “How Not to Burn Toast” series. “Cheese Please” will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the community room at the library, 701 Adams Blvd. The class is for those 18 and older. For more information, contact the library at 702-293-1281.

A free concert at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Elaine K. Smith Building concludes the annual Las Vega ...
Best Bets: Jan. 6-12
By Boulder City Review

1 RING-A-LING: Join handbell ringers from throughout the state and Southern California as they culminate the annual two-day Las Vegas Twelfth Night Handbell Festival with a concert from 5-6 p.m. Saturday in the old gym at the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St. There is no cost to attend, but donations will be accepted.

Best Bets, Dec. 30-Jan. 5
By Boulder City Review

1 RING IN 2022: Boulder Dam Brewing Co. will host its annual New Year’s Eve bash from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday. The festivities will include music by DJ Sol, cocktail specials, raffles, prizes and a free champagne toast at midnight. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

Film fest remains virtual for 2022
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The 2022 Dam Short Film Festival is following in the footsteps of 2021 and will once again be held virtually.

Dale Ryan and Dyanah Musgrave's home at 1525 Fifth St. is lit from 5-9 nightly through Dec. 31, ...
Best Bets: Dec. 23-29
By Boulder City Review

1 CHRISTMAS HOUSE: There’s still time to visit Dale Ryan and Dyanah Musgrave’s award-winning holiday decorated home at 1525 Fifth St. The display includes a ferris wheel, merry-go-round and thousands of lights. It is lit from 5-9 nightly through Dec. 31 unless it is raining or windy.

Red Mountain Music Company's choir will present its annual Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Friday a ...
Best Bets, Dec. 16-22
By Boulder City Review

1 SOUNDS OF CHRISTMAS: Red Mountain Music Company will present its annual Christmas concert, themed “Star of Wonder,” Friday and Saturday at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. both days. Tickets are $10 for adults and will be sold at the door. Students and children 5 and older will be admitted at no cost. Children younger than 5 will not be admitted.

(Nevada Southern Live Steamers) Nevada Southern Live Steamers will run from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m ...
Best Bets: Dec. 9-15
By Boulder City Review

1 HOLIDAY CLASSIC: Duffy Hudson returns to Boulder City Library to present his one-man version of Charles Dickens’ classic tale “A Christmas Carol.” It will be presented at 3 p.m. Saturday in the community room of the library, 701 Adams Blvd. There is no cost to attend.