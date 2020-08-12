Film fest accepting submissions for 2021 event

The Dam Short Film Festival, which will return for its 17th year in February, is now accepting submissions for the 2021 event.

Submissions are now being accepted for the 17th annual Dam Short Film Festival, which is scheduled Feb. 11-15 at the Boulder Theatre.

Short films, that have a run time of 40 minutes or less, on all themes can be submitted. There is no premiere requirement and films from any year of production are accepted.

Submission categories include drama, comedy, documentary, animation, sci-fi/horror, music video, Nevada filmmaker, and student.

The final deadline to submit films is Oct. 1, with a late submission deadline of Nov. 1. Details on submission requirements and prices can be found at http://damshortfilm.org/submit.

Being conscious of COVID-19, the Dam Short Film Festival is offering a discounted COVID-19 rate until Sept. 1.

A “Best of” accolade will be awarded to one film from each category, based on audience votes, as well as an overall “Audience Favorite” award and two board-chosen awards, the Leslie Paige Award for Excellence in Short Filmmaking and the Best Screenplay award.

“Dedicated to staying true to the festival’s mission of seeking out original, unusual and entertaining short films from around the world and making them available to the general public, the Dam Short Film Festival is proudly continuing full steam ahead into its 17th annual festival while being cognizant of and sensitive to the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Executive Director Tsvetelina Stefanova. “Though planning for the best-case scenario, we are executing extreme caution and creating alternative arrangements that will ensure the curtain rises from February 11 to 15. No matter what comes our way, preparing for the unknown is the least we can do for our incredible filmmakers, audience, volunteers and our community partners, without whom, we would not have this iconic festival.”