Designer’s ‘projector’ wins film fest poster contest

(Image courtesy Dam Short Film Festival) This poster designed by Francis Pioquinto won the annual contest for the Dam Short Film Festival. the 19th annual event will be held Feb. 16-20, 2023, in downtown Boulder City.

Francis Pioquinto of Las Vegas has been named the winner of the annual poster contest for the 19th annual Dam Short Film Festival.

Pioquinto said he was a little shocked but pleasantly surprised to learn he had the winning design. When he looked at previous winners, they were much more complicated and colorful than his design, which is black, white and light blue.

At first glance, his design looks like a film projector but as you study it closely key elements of the community and festival — such as Hoover Dam, Boulder City, the Hoover Dam Bypass Bridge, a piece of film — can be found.

He said coming up with the design was a bit challenging at first as he had never entered a poster contest before, been to Boulder City or attended the film festival. He also works predominantly with portraits.

“I don’t draw environmental stuff that often,” he said.

Pioquinto added that he “initially wanted to add people” but didn’t start on his design until a few days before entries were due and he didn’t feel he had enough time.

“So I went back to graphic design elements,” he said, noting that he drew inspiration from the art deco period that is showcased prominently throughout the city.

Pioquinto studied graphic design at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and works as a freelance artist.

Lee Lanier, a founder of the festival and board member, called the winning design “nicely executed” and “polished.”

“We felt there were a lot of good submissions,” he said of the 11 entries.

Submissions by Anna Carley, Holly Schwartz and Michael McDougall were named runners-up.

Lanier said the winning poster was selected democratically by the festival’s board of directors. Each director voted for their top three favorites and then the votes were tallied to determine the winner.

The poster for the festival has been designed through a contest for the past four years. Previously, local artists were selected to design the poster. Lanier said he designed three.

In addition to appearing on the poster, Pioquinto’s design will be featured on festival tickets, programs and merchandise.

Pioquinto said he learned about the contest from his partner, Zach VanTilborg, who has been to Boulder City many times and works for a film studio.

Pioquinto said the win inspired him to enter other poster contests.

The 19th annual festival will be held Feb. 16-20 in person in downtown Boulder City.

For more information, visit www.damshortfilm.org.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.