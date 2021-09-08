Best Bets, Sept. 9-15

1 STARS, STRIPES AND SYRAHS: The Best Dam Wine Walk returns to the historic district downtown Saturday. Those attending are encouraged to dress in their finest patriotic attire; prizes will be awarded. Check-in is from 4-6:30 p.m. at My 4 Sons Comics Cards & Games, 1308 Wyoming St. and the festivities continue through 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 each and must be purchased in advance through eventbrite.com.

2 ‘HOT DAM DANCE’: A West Coast Swing Dance will be held from 8-11 p.m. Saturday at the Department of Water and Power Building, 600 Nevada Way. A $10 donation at the door is being asked.

3 PATRIOTS REMEMBERED: A special exhibit for Patriot Day, recalling the events of Sept. 11, 2001, is featured in the rotunda at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.