Entertainment

Best Bets, Sept. 9-15

By Boulder City Review
September 8, 2021 - 3:43 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

1 STARS, STRIPES AND SYRAHS: The Best Dam Wine Walk returns to the historic district downtown Saturday. Those attending are encouraged to dress in their finest patriotic attire; prizes will be awarded. Check-in is from 4-6:30 p.m. at My 4 Sons Comics Cards & Games, 1308 Wyoming St. and the festivities continue through 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 each and must be purchased in advance through eventbrite.com.

2 ‘HOT DAM DANCE’: A West Coast Swing Dance will be held from 8-11 p.m. Saturday at the Department of Water and Power Building, 600 Nevada Way. A $10 donation at the door is being asked.

3 PATRIOTS REMEMBERED: A special exhibit for Patriot Day, recalling the events of Sept. 11, 2001, is featured in the rotunda at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Best Bets, Sept. 2-8
By Boulder City Review

1 CARS AND CARE: Chilly Jilly’z will celebrate its eighth anniversary with a benefit car show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. There will be prizes and drawings; there is a $20 fee to enter the car show. The Patio will be open during the car show. Proceeds will aid the restaurant manager’s mother, who recently had a stroke. The eatery is at 1680 Boulder City Parkway.

Film fest accepting submissions for 2021 event
By Boulder City Review

The Dam Short Film Festival, which will return for its 17th year in February, is now accepting submissions for the 2021 event.

Weekend’s Best Bets, March 19
By Boulder City Review

1 BLOOMIN’ FUN: After winter rains, the desert surrounding Boulder City and throughout Lake Mead National Recreation Area is in bloom. The southern end of the park has seen the most wildflowers. As temperatures warm, the flowers will begin to bloom in the northern parts.

Weekend’s Best Bets, March 12
By Boulder City Review

1 PATRIOTIC PANCAKES: Help raise funds for the local American Legion, Post 31, and veterans by joining members for breakfast Saturday. Scheduled from 7-10:30 a.m. at the post, 508 California Ave., the menu includes pancakes, sausage, orange juice and coffee. Cost is $6 for adults and $4 for children.

Weekend’s Best Bets, March 5
By Boulder City Review

1 ‘MALEFICENT’ MOVIE: Boulder City Library will show “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at 6 p.m. Friday. The film tells the story of Maleficent, who travels to an old castle for the wedding of Aurora to Prince Phillip. While there she learns of a plot by Aurora’s future mother-in-law to destroy the land’s fairies and she joins a group of outcasts to stop her. Those attending are welcome to bring snacks, comfortable chairs and blankets. The Friends of the Library will have snacks and books available for a donation. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Feb. 27
By Boulder City Review

1 HISTORIC TALE: “Harriet,” the story of Harriet Tubman, who escaped from slavery in 1849 and then helped hundreds of others through the Underground Railroad, will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the community room of the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Snacks and drinks, along with comfortable chairs and blankets can be brought to the screening.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Feb. 20
By Boulder City Review

1 RIVER HISTORY: Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum’s Third Thursday educational lecture series resumes tonight with a presentation about the Colorado River by local resident George Rhee. A native of Geneva, Rhee has taught at UNLV in the physics and astronomy department since 1993 and also works on climate, water and energy research. The museum is inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Call 702-294-1988 for more information.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Feb. 13
By Boulder City Review

1 MOVIE TIME: The Dam Short Film Festival returns for its 16th incarnation today, Feb. 13, and continues through Sunday, Feb. 16, at the historic Boulder Theatre, 1225 Arizona St. More than 145 films in a variety of genres will be shown. The festival also includes a meet and greet event, a mixer and an awards party. Special screenings of the award-winning films are scheduled for Monday, Feb. 17. Visit https://damshortfilm.org/ for a full schedule and more information.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Feb. 6
By Boulder City Review

1 STORY ON THE GO: Learn what happens “If You Give a Moose a Muffin” as you stroll through the Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum as part of Storywalk, a joint project with Boulder City Library. There is no cost to participate and all children who complete an activity sheet and turn it in at the library, 701 Adams Blvd., will get a prize. The museum is inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., and is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Jan. 30
By Boulder City Review

1 HEAVENLY GAZING: Rangers from Lake Mead National Recreation Area are joining with members of the Las Vegas Astronomical Society for a star party Saturday at the amphitheater at Boulder Beach. A program to learn about the night sky, as well as how to protect and view it, at 5:30 p.m. will begin the event. A telescope will be available from 6-8 p.m. to view constellations and planets. Those attending should bring water and a flashlight, preferably with a red filter. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 702-293-8990.