92°F
weather icon Overcast
Boulder City NV
Entertainment

Best Bets, Sept. 8-14

By Boulder City Review
September 7, 2022 - 4:29 pm
 
(Boulder City Review file photo) The Best Dam Wine Walk will take place in more than 20 busines ...
(Boulder City Review file photo) The Best Dam Wine Walk will take place in more than 20 business Saturday from 4-8 p.m.
(Boulder City Review file photo) Nevada Southern Live Steamers will offer free rides - donation ...
(Boulder City Review file photo) Nevada Southern Live Steamers will offer free rides - donations welcome - from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday on its The 7.5-inch gauge line south of the main depot at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.

1 SUPER EVENT: The Best Dam Wine Walks return Saturday to downtown Boulder City. Those attending are invited to dress as their favorite super hero. Scheduled from 4-8 p.m., check-in is at My 4 Sons Comic Cards & Games, 1308 Wyoming St., from 4-6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 plus fees in advance through Eventbrite or $30 at the door. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit https://bit.ly/3TF0gEz.

2 SUMMER BRU-AU: Celebrate the end of summer with a bru-au at the Boulder Dam Brewing Co. The festivities, scheduled from 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday, will include Polynesian music and dancers, a pig roast in beer garden with Fox Smokehouse BBQ, prizes for the best beachwear, cornhole and beers from Golden Road and Kona. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

3 GOT STEAM?: Take a ride on Nevada Southern Live Steamers’ 7.5-inch gauge railroad from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers have been busy during the summer moving and renovating some of the track, which is located at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St. Tickets are not required and donations are welcome.

^

If you have an event you would like to submit, send event details along with your name and telephone number to news@bouldercityreview.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Photo courtesy Paramount Pictures) Sandra Bullock stars as Loretta Sage, a reclusive romance n ...
Best Bets, Sept. 1-7
By Boulder City Review

1 3D CREATIONS: Art pieces created by Sue Burger, a member of the Boulder City Art Guild, will be showcased throughout September in the gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. A self-taught artist, Burger said much of her work is inspired by the culture and history of Native Americans. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily; admission is free. Visit www.bouldercityartguild.com for more information.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The 3.7-mile long Historic Railroad Tunnel Trail can be access ...
Best Bets, Aug. 25-31
By Boulder City Review

1 SMOOTH SOUNDS: The duo Lounge Orfanz will perform at Jack’s Place on Saturday night. They will be offering their interpretations of favorite classic and modern tunes dating from the 1960s through today from 6-10 p.m. at the bar and grill, 544 Nevada Way. Visit www.jacksplacebc.com or call 702-293-2200 for more information.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Southern Nevada Railway presents its monthly storytime train r ...
Best Bets, Aug. 18-24
By Boulder City Review

1 TELL ME A STORY: Children of all ages are invited to join the fun when Southern Nevada Railway presents its monthly storytime train ride Saturday at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St. In addition to the ride and story, there will be a craft. Departures are scheduled for 10 a.m. and noon. Fares are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Visit www.nevadasouthern.com for more information.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The sanctuary at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church in Boulder ...
Best Bets, Aug. 11-17
By Boulder City Review

1 ANNIVERSARY PARTY: Family fun blends with a history lesson Saturday when St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church celebrates its 90th anniversary. There will be games, music, prizes and food during the celebration, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additionally, visitors will be invited to tour the church and learn its history. The celebration continues at 10 a.m. Sunday with a special service conducted by Bishop Elizabeth Gardner. The church is at 812 Arizona St.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder Dam Credit Union will hold its annual employee bake sa ...
Best Bets, Aug. 4-10
By Boulder City Review

1 HAVE SOME YUM: Head over to the Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue B, on Friday for its annual employee bake sale and back to school bash. The bake sale, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network. The back to school bash is scheduled from 2-4 p.m.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder Bowl, 504 California Ave., offers open bowling times d ...
Best Bets, July 28-Aug. 3
By Boulder City Review

1 STRIKE ONE: Knock down some pins and get some exercise while having fun. Head over to Boulder Bowl, 504 California Ave., for a game or two. Open bowling is offered from 3-5 p.m. Monday; 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday; 1-5 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9-10 p.m. Friday; from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Call 702-293-2368 for lane availability or more information.

(Photo courtesy of Doug Mishler) University of Nevada, Reno history professor and Chautauqua sc ...
Chautauqua pays homage to aviation pioneers
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

“Pushing the Envelope,” featuring three aviation pioneers, will be theme of this year’s Boulder City Chautauqua.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City Art Guild) These colorful succulents were painted by Gloria Coulst ...
Best Bets, July 21-27
By Boulder City Review

1 ARTFUL PURSUITS: Check out the talents of local artists who are members of the Boulder City Art Guild in their gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Featured this month are works by Gloria Coulston, who is inspired by nature and often works in watercolors. The gallery is open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com or call 702-293-2138.

(Photo courtesy Twentieth Century Fox) Kenneth Branagh stars in “Murder on the Orient Express ...
Best Bets, July 14-20
By Boulder City Review

1 MOVING MURDER: Boulder City Library will host an after-hours movie at 5:30 p.m. Friday. “Murder on the Orient Express” will be shown in the community room. Those 13 and older are invited to bring a comfortable chair or blanket, as well as snacks. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd.