Best Bets, Sept. 8-14

1 SUPER EVENT: The Best Dam Wine Walks return Saturday to downtown Boulder City. Those attending are invited to dress as their favorite super hero. Scheduled from 4-8 p.m., check-in is at My 4 Sons Comic Cards & Games, 1308 Wyoming St., from 4-6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 plus fees in advance through Eventbrite or $30 at the door. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit https://bit.ly/3TF0gEz.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The Best Dam Wine Walk will take place in more than 20 business Saturday from 4-8 p.m.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Nevada Southern Live Steamers will offer free rides - donations welcome - from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday on its The 7.5-inch gauge line south of the main depot at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.

2 SUMMER BRU-AU: Celebrate the end of summer with a bru-au at the Boulder Dam Brewing Co. The festivities, scheduled from 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday, will include Polynesian music and dancers, a pig roast in beer garden with Fox Smokehouse BBQ, prizes for the best beachwear, cornhole and beers from Golden Road and Kona. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

3 GOT STEAM?: Take a ride on Nevada Southern Live Steamers’ 7.5-inch gauge railroad from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers have been busy during the summer moving and renovating some of the track, which is located at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St. Tickets are not required and donations are welcome.

