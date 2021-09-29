Best Bets: Sept. 30-Oct. 6

1 ARTFUL PURSUITS: More than 300 fine artists and crafters will show their wares during the 57th annual Art in the Park, a fundraiser for Boulder City Hospital. The two-day event will be held in Bicentennial, Wilbur Square and North and South Escalante parks from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. There also will be live music and a food court. This year’s event also pays tribute to “health care heroes.” Admission is free. Visit https://bchcares.org/art-in-the-park for more information.

Art in the Park, a juried show presented by the Boulder City Hospital Foundation, will be held Saturday and Sunday in four downtown Boulder City parks. The event features artists from throughout the Southwest, such as Brenda Peo, who displayed her work in 2019, and attracts about 100,000 people.

(Getty Images) Boulder City Elks Lodge hosts an afternoon of bingo at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway.

2 SPOOKTACULAR: It’s the season for monsters, mayhem and things that go bump in the night. Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum will host a special signing event with Paul T. Taylor from “Hellraiser Judgment” from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at the store, 1310 Boulder City Parkway. At 7 p.m. Nightmare at the Museum featuring The Fright Zone opens for the month and will operate Fridays and Saturdays, plus a select number of other dates through Oct. 31; tickets start at $25. Visit http://www.tomdevlinsmonstermuseum.com for details.

3 B-I-N-G-O: Join the Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682, for an afternoon of Bingo. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. Sunday for card sales and games will begin at 3 p.m. The lodge is at 1217 Boulder City Parkway.

