Best Bets, Sept. 29-Oct. 5

1 GOT ART?: The city’s four downtown parks will be filled with booths featuring fine arts and crafts when Art in the Park returns. The two-day event, to be held Saturday and Sunday, raises funds for Boulder City Hospital. More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the free event. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Art in the Park, a fundraiser presented by the Boulder City Hospital Foundation, returns to the four downtown parks on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2. Last year, Gregg Visintainer, left, seen with his brother Chat Visintainer, was the featured artist.

(Photo courtesy Friends of Southern Nevada Railway) The Train of Terror is a new Halloween-themed excursion on the Nevada Southern Railway. It will be presented at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 30 through Oct. 30, 2022, at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Tom Devlin's Monster Museum, 1310 Boulder City Parkway, is hosting a double feature of “Wolfman’s Got Nards” and “The Monster Squad” at 7 p.m. Saturday.

1 GOT ART?: The city’s four downtown parks will be filled with booths featuring fine arts and crafts when Art in the Park returns. The two-day event, to be held Saturday and Sunday, raises funds for Boulder City Hospital. More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the free event. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

2 TRAIN OF TERROR: Friends of Nevada Southern Railway and the Nevada State Railroad Museum will present their inaugural haunted Halloween event, a 90-minute interactive story about the delivery of some equipment from the Nevada Test Site that goes awry; it takes place on and off the train. Excursions begin at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays starting this week. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $50 for first class and VIP. For more information or tickets, email tickets@nevadasouthern.com or visit www.nevadasouthern.com.

3 DOUBLE FEATURE: Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum will show “Wolfman’s Got Nards,” a documentary about the power of cult films told through the lens of “The Monster Squad,” which follows and tells the tale of a young group of monster fanatics who try to save their town from Count Dracula and his monsters. Doors open at 7 p.m. Saturday and the films will begin at 7:30. A question and answer session with stars Andre Gower and Ryan Lambert ends the evening. The two also will be at the museum, 1310 Boulder City Parkway, from 4-7 p.m. to sign autographs. Seating is limited to 30 people. Admission is $50. Call 702-294-1313 for details.

^

If you have an event you would like to submit, send event details along with your name and telephone number to news@bouldercityreview.com.