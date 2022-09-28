Best Bets, Sept. 29-Oct. 5
1 GOT ART?: The city’s four downtown parks will be filled with booths featuring fine arts and crafts when Art in the Park returns. The two-day event, to be held Saturday and Sunday, raises funds for Boulder City Hospital. More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the free event. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
2 TRAIN OF TERROR: Friends of Nevada Southern Railway and the Nevada State Railroad Museum will present their inaugural haunted Halloween event, a 90-minute interactive story about the delivery of some equipment from the Nevada Test Site that goes awry; it takes place on and off the train. Excursions begin at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays starting this week. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $50 for first class and VIP. For more information or tickets, email tickets@nevadasouthern.com or visit www.nevadasouthern.com.
3 DOUBLE FEATURE: Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum will show “Wolfman’s Got Nards,” a documentary about the power of cult films told through the lens of “The Monster Squad,” which follows and tells the tale of a young group of monster fanatics who try to save their town from Count Dracula and his monsters. Doors open at 7 p.m. Saturday and the films will begin at 7:30. A question and answer session with stars Andre Gower and Ryan Lambert ends the evening. The two also will be at the museum, 1310 Boulder City Parkway, from 4-7 p.m. to sign autographs. Seating is limited to 30 people. Admission is $50. Call 702-294-1313 for details.
