Entertainment

Best Bets, Sept. 22-28

By Boulder City Review
September 21, 2022 - 4:04 pm
 
(Boulder City Review file photo) People browse through the items available in the silent auction at Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Club’s annual Wurst Fest fundraiser. This year's event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24.
(Boulder City Review file photo) The annual Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty returns to the Boulder City Municipal Pool on Saturday, Sept. 24.

1 WÜRST OF TIMES: Boulder City Sunrise Rotary presents the all-day festival from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St. Highlights include silent and live auctions, entertainment, the Würst Dam Car Show (in Wilbur Square Park, 1100 Colorado St.) and, of course, bratwurst. New this year is an antique marketplace. Proceeds benefit the club’s all-night graduation party for Boulder City High School seniors.

2 LET’S PAWTY: The city’s four-legged residents will have a chance to enjoy splashing in the pool Saturday. Two sessions are planned: one from 8:45-9:45 a.m. and one from 10-11 a.m. All canines must be accompanied by at least one person 15 or older, licensed, neutered or spayed, and up to date on rabies vaccinations. Cost is $5 per dog. Advance registration is required and due today. The aquatic facility is at 861 Avenue B. Call 702-293-9286 for more information.

3 FULL OF BEANS: Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., continues its How Not to Burn Toast cooking series with “Magical Beans.” The class, designed for those 16 and older, begins at 2 p.m. Call the library at 702-293-1281 for more information.

Best Bets, Sept. 15-21
By Boulder City Review

1 SOAR TO NEW HEIGHTS: Learn about the exploits of record-breaking aviators, both in the air and on the ground, when Boulder City Chautauqua presents “Pushing the Envelope” on Friday and Saturday in the pavilion at Boulder Creek Golf Club, 1501 Veterans Memorial Drive. Amelia Earhart, Jackie Cochran and Chuck Yeager will be portrayed by the actor-scholars. Performances are scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday and 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15 per show. Visit www.bcchautauqua.org or call 760-877-0425 or 702-294-4365 for more information or tickets.

Best Bets, Sept. 8-14
By Boulder City Review

1 SUPER EVENT: The Best Dam Wine Walks return Saturday to downtown Boulder City. Those attending are invited to dress as their favorite super hero. Scheduled from 4-8 p.m., check-in is at My 4 Sons Comic Cards & Games, 1308 Wyoming St., from 4-6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 plus fees in advance through Eventbrite or $30 at the door. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit https://bit.ly/3TF0gEz.

Best Bets, Sept. 1-7
By Boulder City Review

1 3D CREATIONS: Art pieces created by Sue Burger, a member of the Boulder City Art Guild, will be showcased throughout September in the gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. A self-taught artist, Burger said much of her work is inspired by the culture and history of Native Americans. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily; admission is free. Visit www.bouldercityartguild.com for more information.

Best Bets, Aug. 25-31
By Boulder City Review

1 SMOOTH SOUNDS: The duo Lounge Orfanz will perform at Jack’s Place on Saturday night. They will be offering their interpretations of favorite classic and modern tunes dating from the 1960s through today from 6-10 p.m. at the bar and grill, 544 Nevada Way. Visit www.jacksplacebc.com or call 702-293-2200 for more information.

Best Bets, Aug. 18-24
By Boulder City Review

1 TELL ME A STORY: Children of all ages are invited to join the fun when Southern Nevada Railway presents its monthly storytime train ride Saturday at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St. In addition to the ride and story, there will be a craft. Departures are scheduled for 10 a.m. and noon. Fares are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Visit www.nevadasouthern.com for more information.

Best Bets, Aug. 11-17
By Boulder City Review

1 ANNIVERSARY PARTY: Family fun blends with a history lesson Saturday when St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church celebrates its 90th anniversary. There will be games, music, prizes and food during the celebration, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additionally, visitors will be invited to tour the church and learn its history. The celebration continues at 10 a.m. Sunday with a special service conducted by Bishop Elizabeth Gardner. The church is at 812 Arizona St.

Best Bets, Aug. 4-10
By Boulder City Review

1 HAVE SOME YUM: Head over to the Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue B, on Friday for its annual employee bake sale and back to school bash. The bake sale, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network. The back to school bash is scheduled from 2-4 p.m.

Best Bets, July 28-Aug. 3
By Boulder City Review

1 STRIKE ONE: Knock down some pins and get some exercise while having fun. Head over to Boulder Bowl, 504 California Ave., for a game or two. Open bowling is offered from 3-5 p.m. Monday; 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday; 1-5 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9-10 p.m. Friday; from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Call 702-293-2368 for lane availability or more information.

Chautauqua pays homage to aviation pioneers
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

“Pushing the Envelope,” featuring three aviation pioneers, will be theme of this year’s Boulder City Chautauqua.