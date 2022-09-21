Best Bets, Sept. 22-28

1 WÜRST OF TIMES: Boulder City Sunrise Rotary presents the all-day festival from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St. Highlights include silent and live auctions, entertainment, the Würst Dam Car Show (in Wilbur Square Park, 1100 Colorado St.) and, of course, bratwurst. New this year is an antique marketplace. Proceeds benefit the club’s all-night graduation party for Boulder City High School seniors.

(Boulder City Review file photo) People browse through the items available in the silent auction at Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Club’s annual Wurst Fest fundraiser. This year's event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The annual Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty returns to the Boulder City Municipal Pool on Saturday, Sept. 24.

2 LET’S PAWTY: The city’s four-legged residents will have a chance to enjoy splashing in the pool Saturday. Two sessions are planned: one from 8:45-9:45 a.m. and one from 10-11 a.m. All canines must be accompanied by at least one person 15 or older, licensed, neutered or spayed, and up to date on rabies vaccinations. Cost is $5 per dog. Advance registration is required and due today. The aquatic facility is at 861 Avenue B. Call 702-293-9286 for more information.

3 FULL OF BEANS: Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., continues its How Not to Burn Toast cooking series with “Magical Beans.” The class, designed for those 16 and older, begins at 2 p.m. Call the library at 702-293-1281 for more information.

