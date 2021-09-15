Best Bets, Sept. 16-22

1 FROM JAZZ TO COUNTRY: Spend the evening with musician Michael Perry at Cleveland’s Lounge, located downstairs at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Listening to Perry is like stepping back into the days of old Las Vegas; he performs music from multiple genres including standards, oldies, classic rock, pop and country. Most recently, he was the lead singer for Journey2Boston and Mimic and performed with the southern rock band Second Helping, along with Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Roger Fisher of Heart. His performance begins at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Boulder City Brewing Co., 435 Nevada Way, will feature a tap takeover event with Ninkasi and friends Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.

1 FROM JAZZ TO COUNTRY: Spend the evening with musician Michael Perry at Cleveland’s Lounge, located downstairs at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Listening to Perry is like stepping back into the days of old Las Vegas; he performs music from multiple genres including standards, oldies, classic rock, pop and country. Most recently, he was the lead singer for Journey2Boston and Mimic and performed with the southern rock band Second Helping, along with Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Roger Fisher of Heart. His performance begins at 8 p.m. Saturday.

2 TAP TAKEOVER: Head over to Boulder Dam Brewing Co. from 6-10 tonight for a friendly takeover of the tap by Ninkasi and friends. Eight beers from three breweries will be featured and there will be live music with Avenue B. Brewery representatives will be on hand to answer questions and there will be giveaways and raffles. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

3 SING A SONG: Karaoke jockey Tina will serve as emcee and host for two nights of karaoke. Join her from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday at The Tap, 704 Nevada Way, and from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at Maxx’s Food & Drink, 708 Nevada Way.

