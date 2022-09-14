90°F
Entertainment

Best Bets, Sept. 15-21

By Boulder City Review
September 14, 2022 - 3:42 pm
 
(Photo courtesy Boulder City Chautauqua Doug Mishler will portray aviator Chuck Yeager when Bou ...
(Photo courtesy Boulder City Chautauqua Doug Mishler will portray aviator Chuck Yeager when Boulder City Chautauqua presents “Pushing the Envelope” on Sept. 16 and 17, 2022.
(Boulder City Review file photo) The 2022 Shane Patton Pub Crawl will be held Saturday, Sept. 1 ...
(Boulder City Review file photo) The 2022 Shane Patton Pub Crawl will be held Saturday, Sept. 17. It will begin at 7 p.m. at The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

1 SOAR TO NEW HEIGHTS: Learn about the exploits of record-breaking aviators, both in the air and on the ground, when Boulder City Chautauqua presents “Pushing the Envelope” on Friday and Saturday in the pavilion at Boulder Creek Golf Club, 1501 Veterans Memorial Drive. Amelia Earhart, Jackie Cochran and Chuck Yeager will be portrayed by the actor-scholars. Performances are scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday and 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15 per show. Visit www.bcchautauqua.org or call 760-877-0425 or 702-294-4365 for more information or tickets.

2 MEMORIAL CRAWL: Join the Shane Patton Foundation on Saturday night for the annual Shane Patton Pub Crawl. The event begins at The Dillinger Food and Drinkery at 7 p.m. Participating bars are Beer Zombies, Big T’s Cantina, Boulder Dam Brewing Co., Jack’s Place, Maxx’s Food & Drink, Milo’s Cellar and The Tap. A $35 donation is being asked for a T-shirt for participants. Proceeds will benefit the foundation. For more information, visit www.shanepattonfoundation.com

3 CULTURAL PURSUITS: Support the arts at two special events. First, Friends of the Boulder City Library are having a book, game and art sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the community room of the library, 701 Adams Blvd. Then, several members of Boulder City Art Guild will participate in a pop-up sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Building, 600 Nevada Way.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The Best Dam Wine Walk will take place in more than 20 busines ...
Best Bets, Sept. 8-14
By Boulder City Review

1 SUPER EVENT: The Best Dam Wine Walks return Saturday to downtown Boulder City. Those attending are invited to dress as their favorite super hero. Scheduled from 4-8 p.m., check-in is at My 4 Sons Comic Cards & Games, 1308 Wyoming St., from 4-6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 plus fees in advance through Eventbrite or $30 at the door. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit https://bit.ly/3TF0gEz.

(Photo courtesy Paramount Pictures) Sandra Bullock stars as Loretta Sage, a reclusive romance n ...
Best Bets, Sept. 1-7
By Boulder City Review

1 3D CREATIONS: Art pieces created by Sue Burger, a member of the Boulder City Art Guild, will be showcased throughout September in the gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. A self-taught artist, Burger said much of her work is inspired by the culture and history of Native Americans. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily; admission is free. Visit www.bouldercityartguild.com for more information.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The 3.7-mile long Historic Railroad Tunnel Trail can be access ...
Best Bets, Aug. 25-31
By Boulder City Review

1 SMOOTH SOUNDS: The duo Lounge Orfanz will perform at Jack’s Place on Saturday night. They will be offering their interpretations of favorite classic and modern tunes dating from the 1960s through today from 6-10 p.m. at the bar and grill, 544 Nevada Way. Visit www.jacksplacebc.com or call 702-293-2200 for more information.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Southern Nevada Railway presents its monthly storytime train r ...
Best Bets, Aug. 18-24
By Boulder City Review

1 TELL ME A STORY: Children of all ages are invited to join the fun when Southern Nevada Railway presents its monthly storytime train ride Saturday at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St. In addition to the ride and story, there will be a craft. Departures are scheduled for 10 a.m. and noon. Fares are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Visit www.nevadasouthern.com for more information.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The sanctuary at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church in Boulder ...
Best Bets, Aug. 11-17
By Boulder City Review

1 ANNIVERSARY PARTY: Family fun blends with a history lesson Saturday when St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church celebrates its 90th anniversary. There will be games, music, prizes and food during the celebration, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additionally, visitors will be invited to tour the church and learn its history. The celebration continues at 10 a.m. Sunday with a special service conducted by Bishop Elizabeth Gardner. The church is at 812 Arizona St.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder Dam Credit Union will hold its annual employee bake sa ...
Best Bets, Aug. 4-10
By Boulder City Review

1 HAVE SOME YUM: Head over to the Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue B, on Friday for its annual employee bake sale and back to school bash. The bake sale, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network. The back to school bash is scheduled from 2-4 p.m.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder Bowl, 504 California Ave., offers open bowling times d ...
Best Bets, July 28-Aug. 3
By Boulder City Review

1 STRIKE ONE: Knock down some pins and get some exercise while having fun. Head over to Boulder Bowl, 504 California Ave., for a game or two. Open bowling is offered from 3-5 p.m. Monday; 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday; 1-5 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9-10 p.m. Friday; from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Call 702-293-2368 for lane availability or more information.

(Photo courtesy of Doug Mishler) University of Nevada, Reno history professor and Chautauqua sc ...
Chautauqua pays homage to aviation pioneers
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

“Pushing the Envelope,” featuring three aviation pioneers, will be theme of this year’s Boulder City Chautauqua.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City Art Guild) These colorful succulents were painted by Gloria Coulst ...
Best Bets, July 21-27
By Boulder City Review

1 ARTFUL PURSUITS: Check out the talents of local artists who are members of the Boulder City Art Guild in their gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Featured this month are works by Gloria Coulston, who is inspired by nature and often works in watercolors. The gallery is open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com or call 702-293-2138.