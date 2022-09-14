Best Bets, Sept. 15-21

1 SOAR TO NEW HEIGHTS: Learn about the exploits of record-breaking aviators, both in the air and on the ground, when Boulder City Chautauqua presents “Pushing the Envelope” on Friday and Saturday in the pavilion at Boulder Creek Golf Club, 1501 Veterans Memorial Drive. Amelia Earhart, Jackie Cochran and Chuck Yeager will be portrayed by the actor-scholars. Performances are scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday and 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15 per show. Visit www.bcchautauqua.org or call 760-877-0425 or 702-294-4365 for more information or tickets.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City Chautauqua Doug Mishler will portray aviator Chuck Yeager when Boulder City Chautauqua presents “Pushing the Envelope” on Sept. 16 and 17, 2022.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The 2022 Shane Patton Pub Crawl will be held Saturday, Sept. 17. It will begin at 7 p.m. at The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

2 MEMORIAL CRAWL: Join the Shane Patton Foundation on Saturday night for the annual Shane Patton Pub Crawl. The event begins at The Dillinger Food and Drinkery at 7 p.m. Participating bars are Beer Zombies, Big T’s Cantina, Boulder Dam Brewing Co., Jack’s Place, Maxx’s Food & Drink, Milo’s Cellar and The Tap. A $35 donation is being asked for a T-shirt for participants. Proceeds will benefit the foundation. For more information, visit www.shanepattonfoundation.com

3 CULTURAL PURSUITS: Support the arts at two special events. First, Friends of the Boulder City Library are having a book, game and art sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the community room of the library, 701 Adams Blvd. Then, several members of Boulder City Art Guild will participate in a pop-up sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Building, 600 Nevada Way.

