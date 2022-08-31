Best Bets, Sept. 1-7

1 3D CREATIONS: Art pieces created by Sue Burger, a member of the Boulder City Art Guild, will be showcased throughout September in the gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. A self-taught artist, Burger said much of her work is inspired by the culture and history of Native Americans. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily; admission is free. Visit www.bouldercityartguild.com for more information.

(Photo courtesy Paramount Pictures) Sandra Bullock stars as Loretta Sage, a reclusive romance novelist, who is accompanied by her cover model Alan, played by Channing Tatum, on a book tour and gets caught up in a kidnapping attempt. The film will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City Art Guild) Works by artist Sue Burger are on display throughout September in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

2 MOVIE NIGHT: Boulder City Library invites those 13 and older to an evening movie screening. “The Lost City” will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the community room. The film follows a reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model. They get caught in a kidnapping attempt that leads to a cutthroat adventure in the jungle.

3 HISTORIC VISIONS: Take a walk through the past while learning about the people and events that shaped Boulder City on a visit to the Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum. Filled with exhibits and interactive displays, the museum focuses on the early days of Boulder City and the construction of Hoover Dam. It is housed inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. The museum is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

If you have an event you would like to submit, send event details along with your name and telephone number to news@bouldercityreview.com.