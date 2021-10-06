65°F
Entertainment

Best Bets, Oct. 7-13

By Boulder City Review
October 6, 2021 - 4:14 pm
 
Classic cars and emergency vehicles will be on display from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Veterans’ Memorial Park during a show presented by the Injured Police Officer's Fund.
Boulder City Firefighter's Association will host the annual pancake breakfast and open house at the fire station, 1101 Elm St., from 8-11 a.m. Saturday.
(Jim Lind) Jim and Mary Lind bring music and memories to their performances. Jim plays the soprano saxophone while Mary offers history about each tune he plays.

1 FIREMEN’S FLAPJACKS: Join members of the Boulder City Fire Department for their annual pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at the station, 1101 Elm St. In addition to the breakfast, those attending will have the opportunity to view firefighting equipment, tour the station and talk to firefighters about their work. United Blood Services will be on-site for those wishing to donate blood; email bcfirefightersassociation@gmail.com or call 702-241-3435 to sign up. There is no cost to attend, but donations will be accepted and given to the Boulder City Firefighter’s Association to support its community service efforts.

2 SATURDAY NIGHT SPECIAL: Dine under the stars and enjoy musical entertainment by saxophonist Jim Lind on Saturday night in the secret courtyard at Milo’s Cellars, 538 Nevada Way. For more information, call 702-293-9540.

3 CARS FOR COPS: A variety of classic cars and emergency vehicles from throughout the area and California will be on display during a car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Injured Police Officers Fund and is being held in honor of those who recently died. The car show also will feature a K-9 demonstration, food and beverage concessions and live music.

Boulder City Nuggets: Special effects artists, scare actors relish making people scream
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Call it returning the favor. Ever since they secretly watched their first monster/horror movies when they were young boys, frightening people has become a way of life for three scare actors and special effects artists at Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum, including its namesake.

Best Bets: Sept. 30-Oct. 6
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

1 ARTFUL PURSUITS: More than 300 fine artists and crafters will show their wares during the 57th annual Art in the Park, a fundraiser for Boulder City Hospital. The two-day event will be held in Bicentennial, Wilbur Square and North and South Escalante parks from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. There also will be live music and a food court. This year’s event also pays tribute to “health care heroes.” Admission is free. Visit https://bchcares.org/art-in-the-park for more information.

Best Bets, Sept. 23-29
By Boulder City Review

1 EAGLES’ PRIDE: Celebrate homecoming at Boulder City High School. Highlights include daily spirit events on campus, a parade through downtown starting at 6 p.m. today, and Friday’s football game against longtime rival Pahrump Valley starting at 7 p.m. A dance on campus Saturday evening concludes the festivities.

Best Bets, Sept. 16-22
By Boulder City Review

1 FROM JAZZ TO COUNTRY: Spend the evening with musician Michael Perry at Cleveland’s Lounge, located downstairs at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Listening to Perry is like stepping back into the days of old Las Vegas; he performs music from multiple genres including standards, oldies, classic rock, pop and country. Most recently, he was the lead singer for Journey2Boston and Mimic and performed with the southern rock band Second Helping, along with Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Roger Fisher of Heart. His performance begins at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Best Bets, Sept. 9-15
By Boulder City Review

1 STARS, STRIPES AND SYRAHS: The Best Dam Wine Walk returns to the historic district downtown Saturday. Those attending are encouraged to dress in their finest patriotic attire; prizes will be awarded. Check-in is from 4-6:30 p.m. at My 4 Sons Comics Cards & Games, 1308 Wyoming St. and the festivities continue through 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 each and must be purchased in advance through eventbrite.com.

Best Bets, Sept. 2-8
By Boulder City Review

1 CARS AND CARE: Chilly Jilly’z will celebrate its eighth anniversary with a benefit car show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. There will be prizes and drawings; there is a $20 fee to enter the car show. The Patio will be open during the car show. Proceeds will aid the restaurant manager’s mother, who recently had a stroke. The eatery is at 1680 Boulder City Parkway.

Film fest accepting submissions for 2021 event
By Boulder City Review

The Dam Short Film Festival, which will return for its 17th year in February, is now accepting submissions for the 2021 event.

Weekend’s Best Bets, March 19
By Boulder City Review

1 BLOOMIN’ FUN: After winter rains, the desert surrounding Boulder City and throughout Lake Mead National Recreation Area is in bloom. The southern end of the park has seen the most wildflowers. As temperatures warm, the flowers will begin to bloom in the northern parts.

Weekend’s Best Bets, March 12
By Boulder City Review

1 PATRIOTIC PANCAKES: Help raise funds for the local American Legion, Post 31, and veterans by joining members for breakfast Saturday. Scheduled from 7-10:30 a.m. at the post, 508 California Ave., the menu includes pancakes, sausage, orange juice and coffee. Cost is $6 for adults and $4 for children.

Weekend’s Best Bets, March 5
By Boulder City Review

1 ‘MALEFICENT’ MOVIE: Boulder City Library will show “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at 6 p.m. Friday. The film tells the story of Maleficent, who travels to an old castle for the wedding of Aurora to Prince Phillip. While there she learns of a plot by Aurora’s future mother-in-law to destroy the land’s fairies and she joins a group of outcasts to stop her. Those attending are welcome to bring snacks, comfortable chairs and blankets. The Friends of the Library will have snacks and books available for a donation. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd.