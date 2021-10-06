Best Bets, Oct. 7-13

1 FIREMEN’S FLAPJACKS: Join members of the Boulder City Fire Department for their annual pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at the station, 1101 Elm St. In addition to the breakfast, those attending will have the opportunity to view firefighting equipment, tour the station and talk to firefighters about their work. United Blood Services will be on-site for those wishing to donate blood; email bcfirefightersassociation@gmail.com or call 702-241-3435 to sign up. There is no cost to attend, but donations will be accepted and given to the Boulder City Firefighter’s Association to support its community service efforts.

Classic cars and emergency vehicles will be on display from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Veterans’ Memorial Park during a show presented by the Injured Police Officer's Fund.

Boulder City Firefighter's Association will host the annual pancake breakfast and open house at the fire station, 1101 Elm St., from 8-11 a.m. Saturday.

(Jim Lind) Jim and Mary Lind bring music and memories to their performances. Jim plays the soprano saxophone while Mary offers history about each tune he plays.

1 FIREMEN’S FLAPJACKS: Join members of the Boulder City Fire Department for their annual pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at the station, 1101 Elm St. In addition to the breakfast, those attending will have the opportunity to view firefighting equipment, tour the station and talk to firefighters about their work. United Blood Services will be on-site for those wishing to donate blood; email bcfirefightersassociation@gmail.com or call 702-241-3435 to sign up. There is no cost to attend, but donations will be accepted and given to the Boulder City Firefighter’s Association to support its community service efforts.

2 SATURDAY NIGHT SPECIAL: Dine under the stars and enjoy musical entertainment by saxophonist Jim Lind on Saturday night in the secret courtyard at Milo’s Cellars, 538 Nevada Way. For more information, call 702-293-9540.

3 CARS FOR COPS: A variety of classic cars and emergency vehicles from throughout the area and California will be on display during a car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Injured Police Officers Fund and is being held in honor of those who recently died. The car show also will feature a K-9 demonstration, food and beverage concessions and live music.