Entertainment

Best Bets, Oct. 6-12

By Boulder City Review
October 5, 2022 - 3:35 pm
 
(Boulder City Review file photo) Sisters Norah, left, and Hazel Holley posed for a picture duri ...
(Boulder City Review file photo) Sisters Norah, left, and Hazel Holley posed for a picture during the 2021 pancake breakfast and open house at the Boulder City Fire Department. This year's event will be held from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.
(Getty Images) The Best Dam Wine Walk will hold a costume contest during its October event, Sat ...
(Getty Images) The Best Dam Wine Walk will hold a costume contest during its October event, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
(Getty Images) Boulder City Library will present a magic show with Ayin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct ...
(Getty Images) Boulder City Library will present a magic show with Ayin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

1 FIREMEN AND FLAPJACKS: Boulder City Firefighter’s Association presents its annual pancake breakfast and open house. Scheduled from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at the municipal fire department, 1101 Elm St., the morning event will include the opportunity to tour the station, look at firefighting equipment, ask firefighters questions, donate blood and, of course, a free pancake breakfast. Donations are welcome and support the association’s work throughout the community.

2 WALKING AND WINE-ING: The Best Dam Wine Walk will present a costume contest during its monthly event, scheduled from 4-8 p.m. Saturday throughout the downtown area. Check-in continues through 6:30 p.m. at Dam Roast House & Browder Bookstore, 554 Nevada Way. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at check-in. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/best-dam-wine-walk-costume-walk-tickets-244066789337?aff=ebdssbdestsearch?srh=Best+Dam+Wine+Walk+-+Costume+Contest to register or obtain more information.

3 HOCUS AND POCUS: Head over to Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., for an afternoon magic show. Ayin, a young library patron and enthusiast, will present a magic show at 1 p.m. Saturday in the community room.

If you have an event you would like to submit, send event details along with your name and telephone number to news@bouldercityreview.com.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Art in the Park, a fundraiser presented by the Boulder City Ho ...
Best Bets, Sept. 29-Oct. 5
By Boulder City Review

1 GOT ART?: The city’s four downtown parks will be filled with booths featuring fine arts and crafts when Art in the Park returns. The two-day event, to be held Saturday and Sunday, raises funds for Boulder City Hospital. More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the free event. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

(Boulder City Review file photo) People browse through the items available in the silent auctio ...
Best Bets, Sept. 22-28
By Boulder City Review

1 WÜRST OF TIMES: Boulder City Sunrise Rotary presents the all-day festival from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St. Highlights include silent and live auctions, entertainment, the Würst Dam Car Show (in Wilbur Square Park, 1100 Colorado St.) and, of course, bratwurst. New this year is an antique marketplace. Proceeds benefit the club’s all-night graduation party for Boulder City High School seniors.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City Chautauqua Doug Mishler will portray aviator Chuck Yeager when Bou ...
Best Bets, Sept. 15-21
By Boulder City Review

1 SOAR TO NEW HEIGHTS: Learn about the exploits of record-breaking aviators, both in the air and on the ground, when Boulder City Chautauqua presents “Pushing the Envelope” on Friday and Saturday in the pavilion at Boulder Creek Golf Club, 1501 Veterans Memorial Drive. Amelia Earhart, Jackie Cochran and Chuck Yeager will be portrayed by the actor-scholars. Performances are scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday and 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15 per show. Visit www.bcchautauqua.org or call 760-877-0425 or 702-294-4365 for more information or tickets.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The Best Dam Wine Walk will take place in more than 20 busines ...
Best Bets, Sept. 8-14
By Boulder City Review

1 SUPER EVENT: The Best Dam Wine Walks return Saturday to downtown Boulder City. Those attending are invited to dress as their favorite super hero. Scheduled from 4-8 p.m., check-in is at My 4 Sons Comic Cards & Games, 1308 Wyoming St., from 4-6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 plus fees in advance through Eventbrite or $30 at the door. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit https://bit.ly/3TF0gEz.

(Photo courtesy Paramount Pictures) Sandra Bullock stars as Loretta Sage, a reclusive romance n ...
Best Bets, Sept. 1-7
By Boulder City Review

1 3D CREATIONS: Art pieces created by Sue Burger, a member of the Boulder City Art Guild, will be showcased throughout September in the gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. A self-taught artist, Burger said much of her work is inspired by the culture and history of Native Americans. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily; admission is free. Visit www.bouldercityartguild.com for more information.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The 3.7-mile long Historic Railroad Tunnel Trail can be access ...
Best Bets, Aug. 25-31
By Boulder City Review

1 SMOOTH SOUNDS: The duo Lounge Orfanz will perform at Jack’s Place on Saturday night. They will be offering their interpretations of favorite classic and modern tunes dating from the 1960s through today from 6-10 p.m. at the bar and grill, 544 Nevada Way. Visit www.jacksplacebc.com or call 702-293-2200 for more information.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Southern Nevada Railway presents its monthly storytime train r ...
Best Bets, Aug. 18-24
By Boulder City Review

1 TELL ME A STORY: Children of all ages are invited to join the fun when Southern Nevada Railway presents its monthly storytime train ride Saturday at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St. In addition to the ride and story, there will be a craft. Departures are scheduled for 10 a.m. and noon. Fares are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Visit www.nevadasouthern.com for more information.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The sanctuary at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church in Boulder ...
Best Bets, Aug. 11-17
By Boulder City Review

1 ANNIVERSARY PARTY: Family fun blends with a history lesson Saturday when St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church celebrates its 90th anniversary. There will be games, music, prizes and food during the celebration, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additionally, visitors will be invited to tour the church and learn its history. The celebration continues at 10 a.m. Sunday with a special service conducted by Bishop Elizabeth Gardner. The church is at 812 Arizona St.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder Dam Credit Union will hold its annual employee bake sa ...
Best Bets, Aug. 4-10
By Boulder City Review

1 HAVE SOME YUM: Head over to the Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue B, on Friday for its annual employee bake sale and back to school bash. The bake sale, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network. The back to school bash is scheduled from 2-4 p.m.