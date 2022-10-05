Best Bets, Oct. 6-12

1 FIREMEN AND FLAPJACKS: Boulder City Firefighter’s Association presents its annual pancake breakfast and open house. Scheduled from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at the municipal fire department, 1101 Elm St., the morning event will include the opportunity to tour the station, look at firefighting equipment, ask firefighters questions, donate blood and, of course, a free pancake breakfast. Donations are welcome and support the association’s work throughout the community.

2 WALKING AND WINE-ING: The Best Dam Wine Walk will present a costume contest during its monthly event, scheduled from 4-8 p.m. Saturday throughout the downtown area. Check-in continues through 6:30 p.m. at Dam Roast House & Browder Bookstore, 554 Nevada Way. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at check-in. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/best-dam-wine-walk-costume-walk-tickets-244066789337?aff=ebdssbdestsearch?srh=Best+Dam+Wine+Walk+-+Costume+Contest to register or obtain more information.

3 HOCUS AND POCUS: Head over to Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., for an afternoon magic show. Ayin, a young library patron and enthusiast, will present a magic show at 1 p.m. Saturday in the community room.

