Best Bets, Oct. 28-Nov. 3

1 PRAYERS FOR PETS: Boulder City United Methodist Church will hold a special pet blessing at Wilbur Square Park from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Pet blessings are traditionally offered in October in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, who blessed animals and cared for all creation. There is no cost to participate, but those attending should bring their pets on leashes or in carriers.

2 HALLOWEEN ‘SCREAM’: A free ice “scream” social and Halloween party will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Senior Center of Boulder City, 813 Arizona St. The festivities are open to people of all ages and will include a costume contest and, of course, ice cream sundaes. Charter Hospice & Healthcare Group is hosting the celebration.

3 SPOOKY SONGS: Several local establishments have Halloween activities planned for Saturday. Cleveland’s Lounge, downstairs in the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. will hold an event of spooky entertainment with Michael Perry. The festivities, which includes a costume contest, begins at 8 p.m. Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way, will hold a Halloween Bash from 7 to 11:45 p.m. that will include a costume contest, DJ and “Zombie Juice” sangria. Big T’s Cantina, 550 Nevada Way, will hold a Halloween party and costume contest starting at 6 p.m.