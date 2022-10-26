Best Bets, Oct. 27-Nov. 2

1 PET BLESSING: Bring your furry, finned or scaly friends to Wilbur Square Park between 8-11 a.m. Saturday for a special blessing from the Rev. Kimber Govett, pastor of Boulder City United Methodist Church. Pet blessings are traditionally held in October to honor St. Francis of Assisi, who blessed animals. All animals must be leashed and/or in a carrier. There is no cost to participate.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Rev. Kimber Govett of Boulder City United Methodist Church will bless pets during an event from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Wilbur Square Park.

(Getty Images) Fishers of all skill levels are invited to a free fishing class at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, hosted by Robert Sanford, owner of Bass Anglers Supply Shop, 1504 Boulder City Parkway.

(Photo courtesy Keli Tims) Musician Jonathan Foster of Redding, California, will perform from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, night at Boulder Dam Brewing Co.

1 PET BLESSING: Bring your furry, finned or scaly friends to Wilbur Square Park between 8-11 a.m. Saturday for a special blessing from the Rev. Kimber Govett, pastor of Boulder City United Methodist Church. Pet blessings are traditionally held in October to honor St. Francis of Assisi, who blessed animals. All animals must be leashed and/or in a carrier. There is no cost to participate.

2 GO FISH: Get expert advice on techniques and the best nearby places to fish from Robert Sanford, owner of Bass Anglers Supply Shop during a free class at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The evening also will include a barbecue dinner. The shop is at 1504 Boulder City Parkway.

3 ROOTS MUSIC: Award-winning songwriter and musician Jonathan Foster of Redding, California, will bring his fall tour to Boulder Dam Brewing Co. on Friday. He will perform from 7-10 p.m., sharing his original folk-American sound, singing and playing the acoustic guitar and harmonica, while weaving in stories of his travels and the people he has met. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information, or visit Foster’s website at www.JonathanFosterMusic.com.

^

If you have an event you would like to submit, send event details along with your name and telephone number to news@bouldercityreview.com.