Best Bets, Oct. 21-27

1 SWEET STUFF: It’s like being in a parade with prizes. Locals are invited to drive through Veterans’ Memorial Park for the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce’s annual Trunk or Treat. Businesses will be stationed along the main road through the park and pass out goodies to those driving by. The annual event is planned from 5-8 p.m. Saturday and costs $10 per vehicle to participate. Visit https://www.bouldercitychamber.com for more information.

Susan Marie Frontczak will portray columnist and author Erma Bombeck as part of Boulder City Chautauqua's "Great American Humorists” performances.

2 HISTORICAL HUMOR: Boulder City Chautauqua returns with a program filled with “Great American Humorists.” At 6 p.m. Friday, Doug Watson and Karen Vuranch will portray Will Rogers and Julia Child, respectively. Susan Marie Frontczak will portray Erma Bombeck at 1 p.m. Saturday and McAvoy Layne will close the program at 6 p.m. Saturday as Mark Twain. Tickets are $15 per person, per performance; they can be purchased at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.; Ace Hardware, 541 Nevada Way; and the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 100 Nevada Way. Additional information is available at www.bcchautauqua.org.

3 HORSIN’ AROUND: Pick a pumpkin and help the rodeo team from Boulder City High School. The pumpkin patch will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Two Wheels, 567 Nevada Way. There also will be a petting zoo, bake sale and raffle.