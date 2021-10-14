70°F
Entertainment

Best Bets, Oct. 14-20

By Boulder City Review
October 13, 2021 - 5:16 pm
 
The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., offers many different inside activities for children ...
The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., offers many different inside activities for children and adults. It will hold an open house Friday, starting at 5 p.m., and movie in the amphitheater.
Grace Community Church will hold its 69th annual Country Store from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and ...
Grace Community Church will hold its 69th annual Country Store from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with hundreds of volunteers and thousands of shoppers making it the place to find deals on unique items galore.

1 BOOKS AND MORE: The Boulder City Library is the place to be this week. Festivities start Friday with an open house and movie in the amphitheater. Starting at 5 p.m., visitors will be able to tour the facility, including a stop in the basement, and meet trustees while learning about services available. At 6:30 p.m. “Casper” will be shown in the amphitheater. On Saturday, the Pentagogical Brass Band will perform in the amphitheater at 2 p.m. and Tonks and the Aurors, the “Bruce Springsteen of Wizard Rock,” will take the stage at 6 p.m. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd.

2 TWO MUCH FUN: 2Shay, a rock and blues duo, will perform Saturday evening at the Boulder Dam Brewing Co. Their party-like repertoire includes a variety of tunes and styles. Previously, they performed aboard cruise ships. Their performance begins at 7 p.m. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

3 SHOPPING SPREE: Shop at Grace Community Church’s annual Country Store, and feel good about your expenditures as proceeds benefit its charities and missions. The gently used and new items are sorted into more than 15 departments and fill the entire facility. In addition, there is a bake sale, cafe with pies for sale by the piece or whole, chili and hot dogs. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church, 1150 Wyoming St.

Chautauqua brings ‘Humorists’ to stage
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Be prepared to laugh out loud when Boulder City Chautauqua returns with a tribute to “Great American Humorists.”

Dam good TV
By Boulder City Review

Hoover Dam will be featured on “How America Works” Monday night on Fox Business Network. The hour-long show, narrated by Mike Rowe showcases people who work around the clock to keep the nation’s infrastructure in working order, is part of a new network prime-time lineup.

Boulder City Nuggets: Special effects artists, scare actors relish making people scream
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Call it returning the favor. Ever since they secretly watched their first monster/horror movies when they were young boys, frightening people has become a way of life for three scare actors and special effects artists at Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum, including its namesake.

Best Bets, Oct. 7-13
By Boulder City Review

1 FIREMEN’S FLAPJACKS: Join members of the Boulder City Fire Department for their annual pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at the station, 1101 Elm St. In addition to the breakfast, those attending will have the opportunity to view firefighting equipment, tour the station and talk to firefighters about their work. United Blood Services will be on-site for those wishing to donate blood; email bcfirefightersassociation@gmail.com or call 702-241-3435 to sign up. There is no cost to attend, but donations will be accepted and given to the Boulder City Firefighter’s Association to support its community service efforts.

Best Bets: Sept. 30-Oct. 6
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

1 ARTFUL PURSUITS: More than 300 fine artists and crafters will show their wares during the 57th annual Art in the Park, a fundraiser for Boulder City Hospital. The two-day event will be held in Bicentennial, Wilbur Square and North and South Escalante parks from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. There also will be live music and a food court. This year’s event also pays tribute to “health care heroes.” Admission is free. Visit https://bchcares.org/art-in-the-park for more information.

Best Bets, Sept. 23-29
By Boulder City Review

1 EAGLES’ PRIDE: Celebrate homecoming at Boulder City High School. Highlights include daily spirit events on campus, a parade through downtown starting at 6 p.m. today, and Friday’s football game against longtime rival Pahrump Valley starting at 7 p.m. A dance on campus Saturday evening concludes the festivities.

Best Bets, Sept. 16-22
By Boulder City Review

1 FROM JAZZ TO COUNTRY: Spend the evening with musician Michael Perry at Cleveland’s Lounge, located downstairs at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Listening to Perry is like stepping back into the days of old Las Vegas; he performs music from multiple genres including standards, oldies, classic rock, pop and country. Most recently, he was the lead singer for Journey2Boston and Mimic and performed with the southern rock band Second Helping, along with Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Roger Fisher of Heart. His performance begins at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Best Bets, Sept. 9-15
By Boulder City Review

1 STARS, STRIPES AND SYRAHS: The Best Dam Wine Walk returns to the historic district downtown Saturday. Those attending are encouraged to dress in their finest patriotic attire; prizes will be awarded. Check-in is from 4-6:30 p.m. at My 4 Sons Comics Cards & Games, 1308 Wyoming St. and the festivities continue through 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 each and must be purchased in advance through eventbrite.com.

Best Bets, Sept. 2-8
By Boulder City Review

1 CARS AND CARE: Chilly Jilly’z will celebrate its eighth anniversary with a benefit car show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. There will be prizes and drawings; there is a $20 fee to enter the car show. The Patio will be open during the car show. Proceeds will aid the restaurant manager’s mother, who recently had a stroke. The eatery is at 1680 Boulder City Parkway.

Film fest accepting submissions for 2021 event
By Boulder City Review

The Dam Short Film Festival, which will return for its 17th year in February, is now accepting submissions for the 2021 event.