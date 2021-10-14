Best Bets, Oct. 14-20

1 BOOKS AND MORE: The Boulder City Library is the place to be this week. Festivities start Friday with an open house and movie in the amphitheater. Starting at 5 p.m., visitors will be able to tour the facility, including a stop in the basement, and meet trustees while learning about services available. At 6:30 p.m. “Casper” will be shown in the amphitheater. On Saturday, the Pentagogical Brass Band will perform in the amphitheater at 2 p.m. and Tonks and the Aurors, the “Bruce Springsteen of Wizard Rock,” will take the stage at 6 p.m. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd.

The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., offers many different inside activities for children and adults. It will hold an open house Friday, starting at 5 p.m., and movie in the amphitheater.

Grace Community Church will hold its 69th annual Country Store from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with hundreds of volunteers and thousands of shoppers making it the place to find deals on unique items galore.

1 BOOKS AND MORE: The Boulder City Library is the place to be this week. Festivities start Friday with an open house and movie in the amphitheater. Starting at 5 p.m., visitors will be able to tour the facility, including a stop in the basement, and meet trustees while learning about services available. At 6:30 p.m. “Casper” will be shown in the amphitheater. On Saturday, the Pentagogical Brass Band will perform in the amphitheater at 2 p.m. and Tonks and the Aurors, the “Bruce Springsteen of Wizard Rock,” will take the stage at 6 p.m. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd.

2 TWO MUCH FUN: 2Shay, a rock and blues duo, will perform Saturday evening at the Boulder Dam Brewing Co. Their party-like repertoire includes a variety of tunes and styles. Previously, they performed aboard cruise ships. Their performance begins at 7 p.m. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

3 SHOPPING SPREE: Shop at Grace Community Church’s annual Country Store, and feel good about your expenditures as proceeds benefit its charities and missions. The gently used and new items are sorted into more than 15 departments and fill the entire facility. In addition, there is a bake sale, cafe with pies for sale by the piece or whole, chili and hot dogs. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church, 1150 Wyoming St.