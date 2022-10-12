85°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Entertainment

Best Bets, Oct. 13-19

By Boulder City Review
October 12, 2022 - 3:26 pm
 
(Boulder City Review file photo) Grace Community Church will present its annual Country Store r ...
(Boulder City Review file photo) Grace Community Church will present its annual Country Store rummage sale Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15.
(Boulder City Review file photo) Monsters may spring to life during the Nightmare at the Museum ...
(Boulder City Review file photo) Monsters may spring to life during the Nightmare at the Museum haunted experience at Tom Devlin's Monster Museum on weekends throughout October.
(Boulder City Review file photo) The Great Southwest Pumpkin Patch fundraiser, to benefit the B ...
(Boulder City Review file photo) The Great Southwest Pumpkin Patch fundraiser, to benefit the Boulder City Police Department's mounted unit and the Boulder City 4-H club, will be held Saturday and Sunday at the old Flamingo Inn on Nevada Way.

1 COUNTRY STORE: Get ready to shop ‘til you drop. Grace Community Church presents its 75th annual Country Store rummage sale at the church, 1150 Wyoming St. Divided by departments, the sale, scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, will feature furniture, electronics, clothing, shoes, jewelry, holiday and home decor, hardware, appliances and more. It also features baked goods and chili made by church members.

2 MONSTROUS BOOS: Weekends throughout October just got a bit scarier as Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum is presenting its annual haunted experience, Nightmare at the Museum and Fright Zone at 1310 Boulder City Parkway. It is open from 7-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, as well as Oct. 26-31. Admission is $30 per person. For tickets or more information, visit http://www.tomdevlinsmonstermuseum.com/frightzone.

3 PUMPKIN PATCH: The Great Southwest Pumpkin Patch returns to town for its second annual appearance from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 804 Nevada Way, the old Flamingo Inn. In addition to an assortment of pumpkins, the event features games, face painting, food and a livestock area. Odie, the retired police horse, and his sidekick Shorty, a miniature horse, are expected to be there, along with goats and pigs. Sponsored by Cindy Ford of Southwest Diner, the pumpkin patch raises funds for the Boulder City Police Department’s mounted unit and the Boulder City 4-H club. There also will be a raffle; the grand prize is a two-night staycation at South Point.

^

If you have an event you would like to submit, send event details along with your name and telephone number to news@bouldercityreview.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Boulder City Review file photo) Sisters Norah, left, and Hazel Holley posed for a picture duri ...
Best Bets, Oct. 6-12
By Boulder City Review

1 FIREMEN AND FLAPJACKS: Boulder City Firefighter’s Association presents its annual pancake breakfast and open house. Scheduled from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at the municipal fire department, 1101 Elm St., the morning event will include the opportunity to tour the station, look at firefighting equipment, ask firefighters questions, donate blood and, of course, a free pancake breakfast. Donations are welcome and support the association’s work throughout the community.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Art in the Park, a fundraiser presented by the Boulder City Ho ...
Best Bets, Sept. 29-Oct. 5
By Boulder City Review

1 GOT ART?: The city’s four downtown parks will be filled with booths featuring fine arts and crafts when Art in the Park returns. The two-day event, to be held Saturday and Sunday, raises funds for Boulder City Hospital. More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the free event. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

(Boulder City Review file photo) People browse through the items available in the silent auctio ...
Best Bets, Sept. 22-28
By Boulder City Review

1 WÜRST OF TIMES: Boulder City Sunrise Rotary presents the all-day festival from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St. Highlights include silent and live auctions, entertainment, the Würst Dam Car Show (in Wilbur Square Park, 1100 Colorado St.) and, of course, bratwurst. New this year is an antique marketplace. Proceeds benefit the club’s all-night graduation party for Boulder City High School seniors.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City Chautauqua Doug Mishler will portray aviator Chuck Yeager when Bou ...
Best Bets, Sept. 15-21
By Boulder City Review

1 SOAR TO NEW HEIGHTS: Learn about the exploits of record-breaking aviators, both in the air and on the ground, when Boulder City Chautauqua presents “Pushing the Envelope” on Friday and Saturday in the pavilion at Boulder Creek Golf Club, 1501 Veterans Memorial Drive. Amelia Earhart, Jackie Cochran and Chuck Yeager will be portrayed by the actor-scholars. Performances are scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday and 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15 per show. Visit www.bcchautauqua.org or call 760-877-0425 or 702-294-4365 for more information or tickets.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The Best Dam Wine Walk will take place in more than 20 busines ...
Best Bets, Sept. 8-14
By Boulder City Review

1 SUPER EVENT: The Best Dam Wine Walks return Saturday to downtown Boulder City. Those attending are invited to dress as their favorite super hero. Scheduled from 4-8 p.m., check-in is at My 4 Sons Comic Cards & Games, 1308 Wyoming St., from 4-6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 plus fees in advance through Eventbrite or $30 at the door. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit https://bit.ly/3TF0gEz.

(Photo courtesy Paramount Pictures) Sandra Bullock stars as Loretta Sage, a reclusive romance n ...
Best Bets, Sept. 1-7
By Boulder City Review

1 3D CREATIONS: Art pieces created by Sue Burger, a member of the Boulder City Art Guild, will be showcased throughout September in the gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. A self-taught artist, Burger said much of her work is inspired by the culture and history of Native Americans. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily; admission is free. Visit www.bouldercityartguild.com for more information.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The 3.7-mile long Historic Railroad Tunnel Trail can be access ...
Best Bets, Aug. 25-31
By Boulder City Review

1 SMOOTH SOUNDS: The duo Lounge Orfanz will perform at Jack’s Place on Saturday night. They will be offering their interpretations of favorite classic and modern tunes dating from the 1960s through today from 6-10 p.m. at the bar and grill, 544 Nevada Way. Visit www.jacksplacebc.com or call 702-293-2200 for more information.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Southern Nevada Railway presents its monthly storytime train r ...
Best Bets, Aug. 18-24
By Boulder City Review

1 TELL ME A STORY: Children of all ages are invited to join the fun when Southern Nevada Railway presents its monthly storytime train ride Saturday at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St. In addition to the ride and story, there will be a craft. Departures are scheduled for 10 a.m. and noon. Fares are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Visit www.nevadasouthern.com for more information.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The sanctuary at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church in Boulder ...
Best Bets, Aug. 11-17
By Boulder City Review

1 ANNIVERSARY PARTY: Family fun blends with a history lesson Saturday when St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church celebrates its 90th anniversary. There will be games, music, prizes and food during the celebration, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additionally, visitors will be invited to tour the church and learn its history. The celebration continues at 10 a.m. Sunday with a special service conducted by Bishop Elizabeth Gardner. The church is at 812 Arizona St.