Best Bets, Oct. 13-19

1 COUNTRY STORE: Get ready to shop ‘til you drop. Grace Community Church presents its 75th annual Country Store rummage sale at the church, 1150 Wyoming St. Divided by departments, the sale, scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, will feature furniture, electronics, clothing, shoes, jewelry, holiday and home decor, hardware, appliances and more. It also features baked goods and chili made by church members.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Grace Community Church will present its annual Country Store rummage sale Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Monsters may spring to life during the Nightmare at the Museum haunted experience at Tom Devlin's Monster Museum on weekends throughout October.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The Great Southwest Pumpkin Patch fundraiser, to benefit the Boulder City Police Department's mounted unit and the Boulder City 4-H club, will be held Saturday and Sunday at the old Flamingo Inn on Nevada Way.

2 MONSTROUS BOOS: Weekends throughout October just got a bit scarier as Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum is presenting its annual haunted experience, Nightmare at the Museum and Fright Zone at 1310 Boulder City Parkway. It is open from 7-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, as well as Oct. 26-31. Admission is $30 per person. For tickets or more information, visit http://www.tomdevlinsmonstermuseum.com/frightzone.

3 PUMPKIN PATCH: The Great Southwest Pumpkin Patch returns to town for its second annual appearance from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 804 Nevada Way, the old Flamingo Inn. In addition to an assortment of pumpkins, the event features games, face painting, food and a livestock area. Odie, the retired police horse, and his sidekick Shorty, a miniature horse, are expected to be there, along with goats and pigs. Sponsored by Cindy Ford of Southwest Diner, the pumpkin patch raises funds for the Boulder City Police Department’s mounted unit and the Boulder City 4-H club. There also will be a raffle; the grand prize is a two-night staycation at South Point.

