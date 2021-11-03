Best Bets: Nov. 4-10

1 POP THE CORN: Head over to the amphitheater at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., to enjoy a movie under the stars. “Raya and the Last Dragon” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The animated movie tells the story of a warrior named Raya who searches for the last dragon living in a realm called Kumandra.

1 POP THE CORN: Head over to the amphitheater at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., to enjoy a movie under the stars. “Raya and the Last Dragon” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The animated movie tells the story of a warrior named Raya who searches for the last dragon living in a realm called Kumandra.

2 SIP FOR STUDENTS: The Boulder City Branch of the American Association of University Women will host an evening of wine and chocolate from 5-8 p.m. Saturday on the patio at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Tickets are $15 each and include a souvenir wine glass. Proceeds benefit the branch’s scholarship fund.

3 BINGO!: Join the Boulder City Elks Lodge on Sunday for its monthly bingo session. Bingo cards go on sale at 2:30 p.m. with play beginning at 3. Each $10 pack includes 11 games (three cards per game). The lodge is at 1217 Boulder City Parkway.