Best Bets, Nov. 3-9

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder Dam Brewing Co. will present an evening of music with East Side Riot. The Las Vegas-based band puts its unique spin on a variety of hits and rock music. The group will perform from 7-10 p.m. Friday.

2 ROCKIN’ RIOTERS: Head over to the Boulder Dam Brewing Co. for an evening of music with East Side Riot. The Las Vegas-based band puts its unique spin on a variety of hits and rock music. The group will perform from 7-10 p.m. Friday under the stars in the beer garden. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

3 PERFECT PUMPKINS: Those 18 and older are invited to learn how to crochet pumpkins during a crafternoon session from 3-4 p.m. Sunday in the community room at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Advance registration is required. Call the library at 702-293-1281 for more information.

