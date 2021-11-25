Best Bets, Nov. 25-Dec. 1

1 ART GALLERY: Join Alan Stevens, co-owner of the World Famous Coffee Cup Cafe, for a one-night-only showing of his artwork. The gallery opens at 6 p.m. Friday at Forge Social House, 553 California Ave. Prints of his artwork will be available, with proceeds from sales benefiting the Shane Patton Foundation.

Boulder City resident Al Stevens will be showing this original painting and others at the "Alan Stevens Art Gallery" starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Forge Social House, 553 California Ave.

1 ART GALLERY: Join Alan Stevens, co-owner of the World Famous Coffee Cup Cafe, for a one-night-only showing of his artwork. The gallery opens at 6 p.m. Friday at Forge Social House, 553 California Ave. Prints of his artwork will be available, with proceeds from sales benefiting the Shane Patton Foundation.

2 SHOP SMALL SATURDAY: Local businesses invite area residents to visit their establishments for the annual Shop Small Saturday event. There will be a variety of specials to help folks with their holiday gift giving.

3 SANTA EXPRESS: Nevada Southern Railway’s annual holiday tradition, the Boulder City Santa Express, returns this year with a few new twists. In addition to the 30-minute train ride, the event now includes a 30-minute interactive experience at Santa’s Railyard, where visitors can meet with Santa Claus and his elves, as well as enjoy hot chocolate and cookies. Food also will be available for purchase. Rides, which begin Friday, are offered at 5:15, 6:45 and 8:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Dec. 18, as well as Dec. 21 and 22. Tickets range from $30-$50; first-class passengers will have access to a special tent at Santa’s Railyard and receive a gift bag. The Express is held at the Southern Nevada Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St. Visit www.https://nevadasouthern.com/upcoming-events for tickets.