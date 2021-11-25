53°F
Entertainment

Best Bets, Nov. 25-Dec. 1

By Boulder City Review
November 24, 2021 - 4:06 pm
 
Boulder City resident Al Stevens will be showing this original painting and others at the "Alan Stevens Art Gallery" starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Forge Social House, 553 California Ave.
Boulder City Santa Express begins its annual holiday run Friday at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St. In addition to the 30-minute train ride, the event now includes an 30-minute interactive experience at Santa’s Railyard. Rides are offered at 5:15, 6:45 and 8:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Dec. 18, as well as Dec. 21 and 22. Tickets range from $30-$50.

1 ART GALLERY: Join Alan Stevens, co-owner of the World Famous Coffee Cup Cafe, for a one-night-only showing of his artwork. The gallery opens at 6 p.m. Friday at Forge Social House, 553 California Ave. Prints of his artwork will be available, with proceeds from sales benefiting the Shane Patton Foundation.

2 SHOP SMALL SATURDAY: Local businesses invite area residents to visit their establishments for the annual Shop Small Saturday event. There will be a variety of specials to help folks with their holiday gift giving.

3 SANTA EXPRESS: Nevada Southern Railway’s annual holiday tradition, the Boulder City Santa Express, returns this year with a few new twists. In addition to the 30-minute train ride, the event now includes a 30-minute interactive experience at Santa’s Railyard, where visitors can meet with Santa Claus and his elves, as well as enjoy hot chocolate and cookies. Food also will be available for purchase. Rides, which begin Friday, are offered at 5:15, 6:45 and 8:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Dec. 18, as well as Dec. 21 and 22. Tickets range from $30-$50; first-class passengers will have access to a special tent at Santa’s Railyard and receive a gift bag. The Express is held at the Southern Nevada Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St. Visit www.https://nevadasouthern.com/upcoming-events for tickets.

Santa visits highlight holiday activities
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

If the holiday season seems a little brighter in Boulder City this season, it’s probably from the smiles on locals’ faces as traditional events return.

Best Bets, Nov. 18-24
By Boulder City Review

1 PANCAKES AND PAJAMAS: To help get you in the spirit for the upcoming holidays and raise funds for the annual Angel Tree, which provides gifts to children and seniors in need, Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682, will serve breakfast in exchange for a donation of an unwrapped gift for children, gift card or cash. Pancakes and Pajamas is scheduled from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. The morning menu will feature pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon, mimosas and bloody Marys. There will be a raffle and entertainment by Four Basic Guys, a barbershop quartet from Basic High School. The lodge is at 1217 Boulder City Parkway.

Best Bets: Nov. 11-17
By Boulder City Review

1 GLOW WITH THE FLOW: The Best Dam Wine Walk returns to the downtown area from 4-8 p.m. Saturday. This month’s event is a Glow Walk. Check in, at 1308 Wyoming St., closes at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance (plus fees at eventbrite.com) or $30 at the door. For more information, call 702-293-2034.

Best Bets: Nov. 4-10
By Boulder City Review

1 POP THE CORN: Head over to the amphitheater at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., to enjoy a movie under the stars. “Raya and the Last Dragon” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The animated movie tells the story of a warrior named Raya who searches for the last dragon living in a realm called Kumandra.

Best Bets, Oct. 28-Nov. 3
By Boulder City Review

1 PRAYERS FOR PETS: Boulder City United Methodist Church will hold a special pet blessing at Wilbur Square Park from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Pet blessings are traditionally offered in October in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, who blessed animals and cared for all creation. There is no cost to participate, but those attending should bring their pets on leashes or in carriers.

Best Bets, Oct. 21-27
By Boulder City Review

1 SWEET STUFF: It’s like being in a parade with prizes. Locals are invited to drive through Veterans’ Memorial Park for the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce’s annual Trunk or Treat. Businesses will be stationed along the main road through the park and pass out goodies to those driving by. The annual event is planned from 5-8 p.m. Saturday and costs $10 per vehicle to participate. Visit https://www.bouldercitychamber.com for more information.

Best Bets, Oct. 14-20
By Boulder City Review

1 BOOKS AND MORE: The Boulder City Library is the place to be this week. Festivities start Friday with an open house and movie in the amphitheater. Starting at 5 p.m., visitors will be able to tour the facility, including a stop in the basement, and meet trustees while learning about services available. At 6:30 p.m. “Casper” will be shown in the amphitheater. On Saturday, the Pentagogical Brass Band will perform in the amphitheater at 2 p.m. and Tonks and the Aurors, the “Bruce Springsteen of Wizard Rock,” will take the stage at 6 p.m. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd.

Chautauqua brings ‘Humorists’ to stage
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Be prepared to laugh out loud when Boulder City Chautauqua returns with a tribute to “Great American Humorists.”

Dam good TV
By Boulder City Review

Hoover Dam will be featured on “How America Works” Monday night on Fox Business Network. The hour-long show, narrated by Mike Rowe showcases people who work around the clock to keep the nation’s infrastructure in working order, is part of a new network prime-time lineup.

Boulder City Nuggets: Special effects artists, scare actors relish making people scream
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Call it returning the favor. Ever since they secretly watched their first monster/horror movies when they were young boys, frightening people has become a way of life for three scare actors and special effects artists at Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum, including its namesake.