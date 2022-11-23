Best Bets, Nov. 24-30

1 HO HO HOLIDAY: The Santa Express, presented by the Friends of Nevada Southern Railway, begins Friday and Saturday excursions this week, continuing through Dec. 17, as well on Dec. 20 and 21. Trains will depart the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St., at 4:15, 6:15 and 8:15 p.m. with boarding 15 minutes earlier. Each trip includes a 20-minute ride aboard a vintage railcar and time in the holiday event center to visit with Santa and enjoy hot chocolate and a cookie. General admission tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for children and first class tickets are $50 for adults and $45 for children. For more information or tickets, email nevadasoutherntickets@gmail.com, call 702-580-6074 or visit www.nevadasouthern.com.

(Friends of Nevada Southern Railway)

(Photo courtesy Rick Berthod) Blues guitarist Rick Berthod will perform at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way; there is no cover charge.

2 GET THE BLUES: Guitarist Rick Berthod will perform from 7-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Boulder Dam Brewing Co. Berthod, who plays a vintage Fender or Gibson Lucille guitar autographed to him by B.B. King, has shared the stage with numerous blues artists, including King, Gregg Allman, Etta James, the Yardbirds and Guitar Shorty. He has been performing for more than 20 years and has been recognized for being soulful and intense. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

3 FAMILY TIME: Whether you want to partake in Black Friday, Shop Small Saturday or visit one of the local parks, you will have ideal Southern Nevada weather. Accuweather is predicting highs in the low 60s for the weekend making it a good time to hike any of the local trails, transform your Thanksgiving leftovers into picnic fare or stroll through the downtown area finding holiday gift-giving ideas at small retail outlets.

