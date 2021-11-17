57°F
Best Bets, Nov. 18-24

By Boulder City Review
November 17, 2021 - 3:38 pm
 
Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682, will present Pancakes and Pajamas on Saturday, Nov. 20, to raise funds and accepts gift donations for the Angel Tree project presented by Emergency Aid of Boulder City.
(Getty Images) The Rotary Club of Boulder City will present the Ride to End Polio from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov 20, 2021, at Veterans’ Memorial Park. Riders are asked to pledge a specific donation per lap or mile they ride.

1 PANCAKES AND PAJAMAS: To help get you in the spirit for the upcoming holidays and raise funds for the annual Angel Tree, which provides gifts to children and seniors in need, Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682, will serve breakfast in exchange for a donation of an unwrapped gift for children, gift card or cash. Pancakes and Pajamas is scheduled from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. The morning menu will feature pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon, mimosas and bloody Marys. There will be a raffle and entertainment by Four Basic Guys, a barbershop quartet from Basic High School. The lodge is at 1217 Boulder City Parkway.

2 RIDE AGAINST POLIO: Join the Rotary Club of Boulder City on Saturday for a fundraiser to help fight polio. Participants will be asked to ride their bicycles around Veterans’ Memorial Park. Riders are asked to pledge a donation per lap or mile. The event is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For additional information, call 702-501-4475.

3 ALL THAT JAZZ: An afternoon jazz concert will be presented at 1 p.m. Saturday in the amphitheater at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Admission is free.

