Best Bets, Nov. 18-24

1 PANCAKES AND PAJAMAS: To help get you in the spirit for the upcoming holidays and raise funds for the annual Angel Tree, which provides gifts to children and seniors in need, Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682, will serve breakfast in exchange for a donation of an unwrapped gift for children, gift card or cash. Pancakes and Pajamas is scheduled from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. The morning menu will feature pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon, mimosas and bloody Marys. There will be a raffle and entertainment by Four Basic Guys, a barbershop quartet from Basic High School. The lodge is at 1217 Boulder City Parkway.

2 RIDE AGAINST POLIO: Join the Rotary Club of Boulder City on Saturday for a fundraiser to help fight polio. Participants will be asked to ride their bicycles around Veterans’ Memorial Park. Riders are asked to pledge a donation per lap or mile. The event is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For additional information, call 702-501-4475.

3 ALL THAT JAZZ: An afternoon jazz concert will be presented at 1 p.m. Saturday in the amphitheater at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Admission is free.