Entertainment

Best Bets, Nov. 17-23

By Boulder City Review
November 16, 2022 - 3:49 pm
 
(Boulder City Review file photo) Hazel, from left, Hudson and Kaitlynn Lanning enjoyed pancakes ...
(Boulder City Review file photo) Hazel, from left, Hudson and Kaitlynn Lanning enjoyed pancakes at the 2021 Pancakes and Pajamas fundraiser for Emergency Aid of Boulder City's Angel Tree project. This year's event will be held from 8-10 a.m. Saturday at the Boulder City Elks Lodge, 1271 Boulder City Parkway.
(Getty Images) What to do with leftovers will be the topic of Saturday's 2 p.m. How Not to Burn ...
(Getty Images) What to do with leftovers will be the topic of Saturday's 2 p.m. How Not to Burn Toast cooking class at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

1 PANCAKE POWER: Put on your best pajamas Saturday morning and head over to the Boulder City Elks Lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway, for the Pancakes & Pajamas event to benefit Emergency Aid of Boulder City and the annual Angel Tree project. The menu will feature pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage and beverages. Admission is a gift card, new unwrapped toy or cash donation. The breakfast is scheduled from 8-10 a.m.

2 CREATIVE LEFTOVERS: With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the odds of having leftovers in your home have increased substantially. Learn how to use them in creative ways in Boulder City Library’s Leftover Lab, part of its How Not to Burn Toast cooking series. The class will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the library, 701 Adams Blvd. For those 18 and older. Call 702-293-1281 for more information or to register in advance.

3 SEASONAL TRIBUTE: Entertainer Mark Maynard will present a tribute to Frankie Valli, of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons fame, from 7-10 p.m. Friday at Cleveland’s Lounge inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

If you have an event you would like to submit, send event details along with your name and telephone number to news@bouldercityreview.com.

