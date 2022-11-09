Best Bets, Nov. 10-16

1 LOVE AND LEARN: Find a new piece of art to love and learn about how it was created when members of Boulder City Art Guild host their Artists in Action show. More than 20 artists are expected to participate in the show, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St. Admission is free. Visit the guild’s website at www.bouldercityartguild.com for more information.

(Getty Images) The Best Dam Wine Walk will host a Glow Walk through downtown Boulder City from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Ceramic artist Bill Rowe works on a cup during Boulder City Art Guild’s 2021 winter Artists in Action show. This year's event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St.

2 GET GLOWING: The Best Dam Wine Walk will light up the downtown as it hosts a glow walk from 4-8 p.m. Saturday throughout the downtown area. Check-in is scheduled through 6:30 p.m. at Sage Boutique, 410 Nevada Way, suite 140. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at check-in. Visit https://bit.ly/3sIZSJ3 to register or get more information.

3 HOLIDAY PREVIEW: Get a jump on your holiday shopping with several events. A holiday boutique will be held in the basement of the Masonic lodge, 901 Arizona St. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church will host its annual holiday bazaar from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturday at the church, 812 Arizona St., and Boulder Vintage, 508 California Ave., will host a holiday open house Friday through Monday with product samples, mystery bags and backdrops for photos.

