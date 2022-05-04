Best Bets, May 5-11

1 GET READY TO JAM: There’s practically something for everyone at the annual Spring Jamboree, to be presented Saturday and Sunday by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce. Held in four downtown parks, there will be arts and crafts, a car show, a gem and mineral show, entertainment, contests and food. Show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Visit springjamboree.com for more information.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The Little Miss and Little Mister Pageant, sponsored by Dance Etc., will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday as part of the Spring Jamboree festivities.

Bryan Bielanski) Singer-songwriter Bryan Bielanski will perform at the Boulder Dam Brewing Co. from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022.

2 NEW MUSIC: Singer-songwriter Bryan Bielanski, who hails from Charlotte, North Carolina, will stop at the Boulder Dam Brewing Co. from 7-10 p.m. Friday as part of a national tour to highlight his new music. His work has been described as a blend between Nirvana and the Beatles performed acoustically. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

3 MEANDERING JOURNEY: Learn about the history and development of labyrinths during a celebration of World Labyrinth Day at 9 a.m. Saturday in the parish hall at St. Andrew Catholic Community, 1399 San Felipe Drive. In their 4,000-year history, labyrinths have been used as meditation and prayer tools. There is no cost to participate in the talk and walk.

