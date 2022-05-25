Best Bets: May 26-June 1

1 FINGER LICKIN’ GOOD: The 18th annual Best Dam Barbecue Challenge returns to Bicentennial and Wilbur Square parks on Friday and Saturday. In addition to the barbecue challenges for adults and children, the festivities include a car show, entertainment and vendor marketplace. New this year is a steak cook-off. Hours are 1-11 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Six-year-old Harper King shows off the chicken she cooked Saturday, May 29, during the Kids Que at the 17th annual Best Dam Barbecue Challenge. She came in third in the 6- to 12-year-old category.

(Nevada Department of Wildlife) Learn more about bats during a walk-about hosted by the Nevada Department of Wildlife at 7:30 p.m. May 26, 2022.

2 GOOD STORY: Boulder City Library kicks off its summer reading program at 11 a.m. Tuesday with a special session with storyteller Jim Cogan. Hailing from Southern California, Cogan’s experience includes time as a middle school drama instructor and professional actor. “Oceans of Possibilities” is the theme of this year’s program. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd. Call 702-293-1281 for additional information.

3 GOIN’ BATTY: Join Nevada Department of Wildlife wildlife education coordinator Jess Brooks for a bat walk around the upper pond at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. During the Bat Discovery Walk-about, scheduled to begin at 7:30 tonight, participants will have the opportunity to hear bat’s echolocation as well as learn more about the flying mammals during the quarter-mile stroll around the pond. There is no cost to attend, but participation is limited and advanced registration is required. Visit www.ndow.org to register or for more information.

