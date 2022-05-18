Best Bets: May 19-25

1 THEY HAVE HEART : First responders will be honored when Boulder City Hospital Foundation hosts its 11th annual Heart of the Community Gala on Saturday in the pavilion at Boulder Creek Golf Club. The festivities start at 5:30 p.m. and include silent and live auctions. Those who are unable to attend can bid on silent auction items at https://HospitalGala22.givesmart.com. For more information, visit https://bchcares.org/heart-community-gala or call 702-293-0214.

(Boulder City Hospital Foundation)

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Friends of Boulder City Library will hold a book sale from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the facility at 701 Adams Blvd.

(Frank Carroll) Nevada Southern Railway will host a storytime train ride Saturday at the Nevada State Railway Museum.

1 THEY HAVE HEART: First responders will be honored when Boulder City Hospital Foundation hosts its 11th annual Heart of the Community Gala on Saturday in the pavilion at Boulder Creek Golf Club. The festivities start at 5:30 p.m. and include silent and live auctions. Those who are unable to attend can bid on silent auction items at https://HospitalGala22.givesmart.com. For more information, visit https://bchcares.org/heart-community-gala or call 702-293-0214.

2 BOOKS FOR ALL: Friends of the Boulder City Library will hold a pop-up book sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the rotunda of the library, 701 Adams Blvd. Krystal Whitehead, author of the children’s books “I Wish I Was a Pirate” and “I Wish I Was a Ninja,” will be there with copies available for purchase.

3 MOVING STORY: Children and their families are invited to hear stories that literally move them as Nevada Southern Railway hosts its monthly storytime Saturday. In addition to a story, there will be a coloring page and craft for children to enjoy. Trains will depart from the Nevada State Railroad Museum at 10 a.m., noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 for those 12 and older and $5 for those 4-11. The depot is at 600 Yucca St. Visit www.nevadasouthern.com for details.

If you have an event you would like to submit, send event details along with your name and telephone number to news@bouldercityreview.com.