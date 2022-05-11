Best Bets: May 12-18

1 MOVIE MUSIC: Soloists from Vegas City Opera will join the Red Mountain Choir for “Opera in the Movies.” The show, which will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St., will include songs and scenes from “The Godfather,” “Casino,” “Wall Street,” “The Fifth Element,” “Moonstruck,” “Pretty Woman,” “Up,” “The Aristocats” and “The Untouchables.” Tickets will be sold at the door. Admission is $10 for adults and free for students and children. Children younger than 5 will not be admitted.

(Hunter Terry/Boulder City Review) The Dillinger will hold its ninth annual Block Party on Saturday. Festivities begin at 4 p.m. in front of the restaurant, 1224 Arizona St.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The city's past will be showcased during Historic Preservation Day events, which begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Building, 600 Nevada Way.

2 ROCK THE BLOCK: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery will host its ninth annual Block Party on Saturday. The party includes a dog show, hot dog eating contest, bounce house, food trucks and beer garden. Entertainment will be provided by The Delta Bombers, Junkyard Dogs, Thee Swank Bastards, Partial Credit and Whisky Fiddlers. Festivities will start at 4 p.m. in front of the establishment at 1224 Arizona St. There is no cost to attend.

3 PEEK AT THE PAST: A variety of events and activities centered on the city’s past will highlight Historic Preservation Day on Saturday. People will be able to tour historic buildings, attend workshops and listen to a panel discussion about changes to the city’s historic preservation code. Events begin at 8 a.m. at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power building, 600 Nevada Way, where maps, a schedule of events and refreshments will be available. For more information, go to https://www.bcnv.org/613/Historic-Preservation-Month.

