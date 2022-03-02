54°F
Best Bets, March 3-9

By Boulder City Review
March 2, 2022 - 3:45 pm
 
(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Friends of Boulder City Library will hold a book sale from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the facility at 701 Adams Blvd.
(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Hoover Dam, which can generate more than 2,000 megawatts of hydropower when Lake Mead is full, is open daily for tours.

1 READ ALL ABOUT IT: Friends of Boulder City Library will host a spring book sale from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the community room at the library, 701 Adams Blvd. A variety of new and used books, CDs, DVDs, games and puzzles will be available. Proceeds from the sale benefit special events, such as outdoor movies.

2 BE SQUARE: Join Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department for a square and contra dance at the Department of Water and Power Building, 600 Nevada Way. The first session, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. will feature only square dancing. The second session is scheduled from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Beginners are welcome. Cost is $7 per dancer per session or $12 for both. Call 702-293-9256 for more information.

3 DAM TOURS: Learn more about the engineering marvel that sits in our backyard by taking a tour of Hoover Dam. A limited number of guided tours of the dam and power plant, as well as self-guided tours of the visitor center are available on a first-come first-served basis. Cost is $30, $15 and $10, respectively. The dam is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Thanksgiving and Christmas, with doors closing at 3:45 p.m. For ticket information call 702-494-2517.

If you have an event you would like to submit, send event details along with your name and telephone number to news@bouldercityreview.com.

Best Bets, Feb. 24-March 2
By Boulder City Review

1 EVERYONE WELCOME: Nevada State Railroad Museum, Friends of Nevada Southern Railway and Nevada Southern Live Steamers are joining forces for an open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the museum, 601 Yucca St. Those attending will have the opportunity to view the maintenance shop, take a guided tour of the exhibit pavilion, learn about model railroading, tour the trains and ride the steamers. Train rides along the historic Boulder City branch line will be offered at 10 a.m. noon, 2 and 4 p.m. for $10 for adults and $5 for children. Information about volunteer opportunities also will be available.

Best Bets, Feb. 17-23
By Boulder City Review

1 CITY UPDATE: Join Mayor Kiernan McManus and other city officials as he provides his annual State of the City address at 6 p.m. Thursday in the pavilion at Boulder Creek Golf Club, 1501 Veterans Memorial Drive. A social hour will begin the event at 5 p.m. Then, McManus will speak about the city’s ongoing recovery from the pandemic. Those unable to attend can see the address on the city’s YouTube and Facebook pages starting Tuesday.

Best Bets, Feb. 10-16
By Boulder City Review

1 SPECIAL JOURNEY: Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway and Friends of the Boulder City Police Department are co-hosting a special memorial train ride Friday to benefit the family of Briar Huff, a Metropolitan Police Department officer and former Boulder City marshal, who died Dec. 25 while vacationing in Mexico. Rides are scheduled for 5 and 7 p.m. at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St. Tickets are $25 each; additional donations will be accepted. For tickets, visit, www.nevadasouthern.com; for more information, call 702-580-6074.

Film fest brings tale of local’s addiction to ‘Short’ screen
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

One of Boulder City’s own will be sharing his story of recovery from addiction at the Dam Short Film Festival next week in hopes that it can help others in the same situation.

Best Bets, Feb. 3-9
By Boulder City Review

1 SEASONAL COLOR: Artist Patricia Amon puts her love of the Western lifestyle and nature on display throughout the month at Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery, inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Amon works in oils. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Admission is free. For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com or call 702-293-2138.

Best Bets: Jan. 27-Feb. 2
By Boulder City Review

1 BROADWAY IN BC: “American Son,” a Broadway play that focuses on an estranged couple who meet in the lobby of a police station as they face a crisis involving their teenage son, the police and an abandoned car, will be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Department of Water and Power Building, 600 Nevada Way. Admission is free but tickets are needed. Visit https://bit.ly/33zUeA1 to register.

Best Bets: Jan. 20-26
By Boulder City Review

1 BOND, JAMES BOND: “No Time to Die” will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the community room at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. There is no cost to attend and moviegoers are invited to bring blankets, pillows, chairs and snacks.

Best Bets: Jan. 13-19
By Boulder City Review

1 SAY CHEESE: Head over to the Boulder City Library to get a cooking lesson as part of its “How Not to Burn Toast” series. “Cheese Please” will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the community room at the library, 701 Adams Blvd. The class is for those 18 and older. For more information, contact the library at 702-293-1281.

Best Bets: Jan. 6-12
By Boulder City Review

1 RING-A-LING: Join handbell ringers from throughout the state and Southern California as they culminate the annual two-day Las Vegas Twelfth Night Handbell Festival with a concert from 5-6 p.m. Saturday in the old gym at the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St. There is no cost to attend, but donations will be accepted.

Best Bets, Dec. 30-Jan. 5
By Boulder City Review

1 RING IN 2022: Boulder Dam Brewing Co. will host its annual New Year’s Eve bash from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday. The festivities will include music by DJ Sol, cocktail specials, raffles, prizes and a free champagne toast at midnight. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.