Best Bets, March 3-9

1 READ ALL ABOUT IT: Friends of Boulder City Library will host a spring book sale from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the community room at the library, 701 Adams Blvd. A variety of new and used books, CDs, DVDs, games and puzzles will be available. Proceeds from the sale benefit special events, such as outdoor movies.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Friends of Boulder City Library will hold a book sale from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the facility at 701 Adams Blvd.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Hoover Dam, which can generate more than 2,000 megawatts of hydropower when Lake Mead is full, is open daily for tours.

2 BE SQUARE: Join Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department for a square and contra dance at the Department of Water and Power Building, 600 Nevada Way. The first session, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. will feature only square dancing. The second session is scheduled from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Beginners are welcome. Cost is $7 per dancer per session or $12 for both. Call 702-293-9256 for more information.

3 DAM TOURS: Learn more about the engineering marvel that sits in our backyard by taking a tour of Hoover Dam. A limited number of guided tours of the dam and power plant, as well as self-guided tours of the visitor center are available on a first-come first-served basis. Cost is $30, $15 and $10, respectively. The dam is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Thanksgiving and Christmas, with doors closing at 3:45 p.m. For ticket information call 702-494-2517.

If you have an event you would like to submit, send event details along with your name and telephone number to news@bouldercityreview.com.