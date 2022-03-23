Best Bets, March 24-30

1 SOUND OF MUSIC: The Red Mountain Choir will present “A Little Night Music” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. Joining the choir will be opera soloist Katie Armantrout Ewell and musicians Adam Hallam, Francyl Gawryn and Tim Thomas. Tickets are $10 for adults. Children and students are free; however, children younger than 5 are not admitted.

(Red Mountain Choir) The Red Mountain Choir, a group of people who enjoy singing, will present “A Little Night Music” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Beerfest returns to Wilbur Square Park from 1-7 p.m. Saturday, March 26.

(John Surge) John Surge & the Haymakers will perform from 7-10 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at Boulder Dam Brewing Co.

1 SOUND OF MUSIC: The Red Mountain Choir will present “A Little Night Music” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. Joining the choir will be opera soloist Katie Armantrout Ewell and musicians Adam Hallam, Francyl Gawryn and Tim Thomas. Tickets are $10 for adults. Children and students are free; however, children younger than 5 are not admitted.

2 CHEERS: The eighth annual Boulder City Beerfest returns to Wilbur Square Park on Saturday with craft beers from 36 breweries. Scheduled from 1-7 p.m., the event also features 10 food trucks and “beer-centric” vendors. There also will be brewing demonstrations, brewers games and entertainment. Admission is free, but those wanting unlimited samples of the beers will need a wristband. VIP wristbands are $60, which allows entry at 1 p.m.; general admission is $45, which allows entry at 3 p.m.

3 TWANG AND BANG: Boulder Dam Brewing Co. will be rockin’ the honky tonk Friday when John Surge & the Haymakers from Los Angeles perform from 7-10 p.m. The band mixes the twang of California country with the bang of heartland rock ‘n’ roll, weaving in country, blues and folk sounds along the way. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

^

If you have an event you would like to submit, send event details along with your name and telephone number to news@bouldercityreview.com.