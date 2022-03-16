Best Bets, March 17-23

1 HEALTH MINDED: Bicentennial Park will be transformed into a wellness center from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday for Flow Fest. The day will feature fitness classes, guest speakers, live music and a small-business market. Proceeds will benefit Friends of the Boulder City Library. The park is at 999 Colorado St. Tickets are $65 in advance. For more information, visit https://thestudiobc.com.

2 THIS SPUD’S FOR YOU: Boulder City Library’s “How Not to Burn Toast” cooking series will focus on potatoes. The class, designed for those 18 and older, is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday in the community room of the library, 701 Adams Blvd. Call 702-293-1281 or visit bclibrary.org for more information.

3 PLAY BALL: Boulder City Little League begins its 30th anniversary season with opening ceremonies Saturday at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Veterans Memorial Drive. Festivities begin at 8 a.m. Members of Boy Scout Troop 7 will escort the flag and the choir from King Elementary School will sing the national anthem. Coaches and players from 1992 are expected to attend.

