Best Bets, March 10-16

(Getty Images) The Best Dam Wine Walk, presented by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, will host a Mardi Crawl from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

(Rail Explorers) Rail Explorers offers a variety of excursions on historic railroad tracks that depart daily from the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.

1 DOWNTOWN CRAWL: The historic downtown area will get some New Orleans spirit Saturday when the Best Dam Wine Walk, presented by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, hosts a Mardi Crawl. More than 20 businesses are expected to participate. The wine walk is scheduled from 4-8 p.m., with the last check-in at 6:30 p.m. at 1308 Wyoming St. Tickets are $25, plus fees, in advance and $30 at the door. They can be purchased in advance at eventbrite.com. For more information, call the chamber at 702-293-2034.

2 PEDAL POWER: Take a unique trip on the historic railroad tracks from the depot at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St., to Railroad Pass on Rail Explorers’ red rail bikes. The company offers a variety of 90-minute excursions, some of which include a ride back to the depot aboard the museum’s historic train. A tandem rail bike for two starts at $90 and a quad rail bike for four guests starts at $160. For more information, visit railexplorers.net or call 877-833-8588.

3 TWISTED MUSIC: Wais Katubadrau — also known as just as Wais — a one-man music machine born in Fiji, will bring his unique sound to Jack’s Place from 6-10 p.m. Friday. He performs timeless classics with a twist. The bar and grill is at 544 Nevada Way. Visit www.jacksplacebc.com or call 702-293-2200 for more information.

