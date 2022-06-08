101°F
Entertainment

Best Bets: June 9-15

By Boulder City Review
June 8, 2022 - 4:08 pm
 
(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The Nevada Department of Wildlife will present a free fishing day from 7:30-10 a.m. Saturday at Veterans' Memorial Park.
(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) People can cool off at the Boulder City Pool, 861 Avenue B, on weekdays.
Three departures aboard the Nevada Southern Railway are planned for Saturday and Sunday at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.

1 GO FISH: If you ever wanted to learn more about becoming an angler, Saturday is your day. The Nevada Department of Wildlife will host Free Fishing Day from 7:30-10 a.m. at the upper pond at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. Loaner equipment and bait will be available, plus there will be activity stations, volunteers to provide fishing tips and prizes. Advance registration is requested. Visit https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/182746 to register or for more information.

2 GO SWIM: The municipal pool is a great place to cool down and have some fun. Currently, the pool is open from 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon and 6-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, as well as from 6-9 a.m. Friday for adult lap swim. Open swim sessions are scheduled from 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Family swim sessions are scheduled from 5-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free for youths, but children younger than 8 must be accompanied by someone 14 or older and have a liability waiver signed by a parent or guardian on file. Daily admission for adults is $3 and $2 for senior citizens. Call ​​702-293-9286 for more information.

3 GO RIDE: Step aboard the historic Nevada Southern Railway for a ride from Boulder City to Railroad Pass. Departures are scheduled for 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from the Nevada State Railroad Museum at 601 Yucca St. Tickets can be purchased at the platform no later than 30 minutes before departure. Tickets are $10 for adults (those 12 and older) and $5 for a child 4-11; admission is free for those 3 and younger. Tickets to ride in the caboose are $25 and cab rides are $35. The museum also features a display pavilion and model railroad car; admission to those is free. Visit http://www.nevadasouthern.com for more information.

^

If you have an event you would like to submit, send event details along with your name and telephone number to news@bouldercityreview.com.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) See Spot Run will host Bow Wow Bingo on Thursday, J ...
Best Bets: June 2-8
By Boulder City Review

1 B-I-N-G-O: There are no farmers involved, but plenty of doggone fun when See Spot Run hosts Bow Wow Bingo on Thursday at The Patio at Chilly Jilly’z, 1674 Boulder City Parkway. The evening event, scheduled to begin at 5:30, includes a plated dinner and six games of bingo. Tickets are $35 for a single and $60 for a couple. There also will be a raffle. Those who bring in a donation of dog or cat food for Emergency Aid of Boulder City will receive an extra bingo card for the final game. Call 702-539-7526 or 702-339-8616 for more information.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Six-year-old Harper King shows off the chicken she co ...
Best Bets: May 26-June 1
By Boulder City Review

1 FINGER LICKIN’ GOOD: The 18th annual Best Dam Barbecue Challenge returns to Bicentennial and Wilbur Square parks on Friday and Saturday. In addition to the barbecue challenges for adults and children, the festivities include a car show, entertainment and vendor marketplace. New this year is a steak cook-off. Hours are 1-11 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

(Boulder City Hospital Foundation)
Best Bets: May 19-25
By Boulder City Review

1 THEY HAVE HEART: First responders will be honored when Boulder City Hospital Foundation hosts its 11th annual Heart of the Community Gala on Saturday in the pavilion at Boulder Creek Golf Club. The festivities start at 5:30 p.m. and include silent and live auctions. Those who are unable to attend can bid on silent auction items at https://HospitalGala22.givesmart.com. For more information, visit https://bchcares.org/heart-community-gala or call 702-293-0214.

(Hunter Terry/Boulder City Review) The Dillinger will hold its ninth annual Block Party on Satu ...
Best Bets: May 12-18
By Boulder City Review

1 MOVIE MUSIC: Soloists from Vegas City Opera will join the Red Mountain Choir for “Opera in the Movies.” The show, which will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St., will include songs and scenes from “The Godfather,” “Casino,” “Wall Street,” “The Fifth Element,” “Moonstruck,” “Pretty Woman,” “Up,” “The Aristocats” and “The Untouchables.” Tickets will be sold at the door. Admission is $10 for adults and free for students and children. Children younger than 5 will not be admitted.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The Little Miss and Little Mister Pageant, sponsore ...
Best Bets, May 5-11
By Boulder City Review

1 GET READY TO JAM: There’s practically something for everyone at the annual Spring Jamboree, to be presented Saturday and Sunday by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce. Held in four downtown parks, there will be arts and crafts, a car show, a gem and mineral show, entertainment, contests and food. Show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Visit springjamboree.com for more information.

(Disney via AP) The animated film "Encanto", which will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Bou ...
Best Bets, April 30-May 4
By Boulder City Review

1 ENCHANTING EVENING: Gather the family and head to the amphitheater at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., to watch the animated film “Encanto.” It tells the story of the Madrigal family, who have special magical abilities, and is filled with catchy songs. The film will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Friday and those attending are welcome to bring comfortable chairs or blankets.

(Boulder City Art Guild) This watercolor of Lincoln County, Nevada, is one of several paintings ...
Best Bets, April 21-27
By Boulder City Review

1 ARTISTIC EXPRESSIONS: Local painter Marion Poett Hoekenga, whose work is on display throughout April in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery, will attend a reception in her honor from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. She will answer questions about her work, which includes watercolors, acrylics and pen and ink drawings. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Admission is free. Visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com or call 702-293-2138 for more information.

(Friends of Nevada Southern Railroad) The Boulder City Bunny Express, presented by the Friends ...
Best Bets, April 14-20
By Boulder City Review

1 EASTER HAUNT: See how spooky spring can be during the Easter Egg Haunt, a walk-through event at Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum’s Fright Zone, 1304 Boulder City Parkway. Scheduled from 8-10 p.m. Saturday, organizers promises there will be wicked bunnies and gruesome eggs. Check in at the museum. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in advance at https://bit.ly/3r29qyn.

(Tsvetelina Stefanova) A tribute to the late Sander "Sandy" Nelson, will be held from 5-8 p.m. ...
Best Bets, April 7-13
By Boulder City Review

1 LET THE BEAT GO ON: A tribute to the late Sander “Sandy” Nelson, a legendary drummer and longtime resident of Boulder City, will be held from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St. The event will feature live and recorded music centered on Nelson’s work. Those attending are invited to bring food, beverages and something to sit on.

(Friends of Nevada Southern Railway) The Boulder City Bunny Express will be presented the first ...
Best Bets: March 31-April 6
By Boulder City Review

1 HOP ON BOARD: The inaugural Boulder City Bunny Express, presented by the Friends of Nevada Southern Railway, will depart from the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St., Fridays and Saturdays from April 1-16 for two nightly excursions. Train rides are scheduled at 5 and 7 p.m., with passengers asked to arrive 30 minutes in advance. Each trip includes a story and time at the railyard that includes a barbecue sandwich or hot dog, photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny, historic games, railroad history and chance to visit the gift shop. Tickets range from $25-$40 for children 1-11 and $30-$45 for adults, depending on class of service. They are available online only at https://nevadasouthern.com/upcoming-events.