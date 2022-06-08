Best Bets: June 9-15

1 GO FISH: If you ever wanted to learn more about becoming an angler, Saturday is your day. The Nevada Department of Wildlife will host Free Fishing Day from 7:30-10 a.m. at the upper pond at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. Loaner equipment and bait will be available, plus there will be activity stations, volunteers to provide fishing tips and prizes. Advance registration is requested. Visit https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/182746 to register or for more information.

2 GO SWIM: The municipal pool is a great place to cool down and have some fun. Currently, the pool is open from 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon and 6-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, as well as from 6-9 a.m. Friday for adult lap swim. Open swim sessions are scheduled from 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Family swim sessions are scheduled from 5-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free for youths, but children younger than 8 must be accompanied by someone 14 or older and have a liability waiver signed by a parent or guardian on file. Daily admission for adults is $3 and $2 for senior citizens. Call ​​702-293-9286 for more information.

3 GO RIDE: Step aboard the historic Nevada Southern Railway for a ride from Boulder City to Railroad Pass. Departures are scheduled for 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from the Nevada State Railroad Museum at 601 Yucca St. Tickets can be purchased at the platform no later than 30 minutes before departure. Tickets are $10 for adults (those 12 and older) and $5 for a child 4-11; admission is free for those 3 and younger. Tickets to ride in the caboose are $25 and cab rides are $35. The museum also features a display pavilion and model railroad car; admission to those is free. Visit http://www.nevadasouthern.com for more information.

