Best Bets, June 30-July 6

1 AMERICA’S BIRTHDAY: Celebrate Independence Day with a daylong celebration. Festivities for the 74th annual Damboree begin at 7 a.m. Monday in Bicentennial Park, 1100 Colorado St., with a pancake breakfast presented by the Rotary Club of Boulder City. A parade through downtown begins at 9 a.m. and ends at Broadbent Park. The pool will host the annual coin toss at 11 a.m. The celebration concludes with a party in the park starting at 4 p.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. Admission to the park is $20 per vehicle. Fireworks will start at 9 p.m.

(Boulder City Review file photo) People dressed in patriotic attire will line the streets through downtown Boulder City on Monday morning for the annual Damboree parade.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Tom Devlin's Monster Museum, 1310 Boulder City Parkway, will celebrate its fifth anniversary Saturday, July 2, with a special autograph signing event, cake and prizes.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City Art Guild) This painting by Gloria Coulston, titled “Sweet Freedom Flag,” was inspired by summer berries. It is featured along with other works by Coulston in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery, 1305 Arizona St., throughout July 2022.

1 AMERICA’S BIRTHDAY: Celebrate Independence Day with a daylong celebration. Festivities for the 74th annual Damboree begin at 7 a.m. Monday in Bicentennial Park, 1100 Colorado St., with a pancake breakfast presented by the Rotary Club of Boulder City. A parade through downtown begins at 9 a.m. and ends at Broadbent Park. The pool will host the annual coin toss at 11 a.m. The celebration concludes with a party in the park starting at 4 p.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. Admission to the park is $20 per vehicle. Fireworks will start at 9 p.m.

2 MONSTROUS FUN: Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum will celebrate its fifth anniversary Saturday. From noon to 4 p.m. actor and stuntman Doug Tait, who is best known for his roles as Jason Voorhees in “Freddy vs. Jason,” and Michael Myers in “Halloween Kills”, will be signing autographs. There also will be cake and prizes. The museum is at 1310 Boulder City Parkway. Call 702-294-1313 for more information.

3 NATURAL BEAUTY: Artist Gloria Coulston will showcase some of her pieces inspired by nature throughout July in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. A native of Maine, she incorporated the blueberries and strawberries prevalent during the summer into a timely piece for the Fourth of July. Coulston will answer questions about her work during a reception from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the gallery.

If you have an event you would like to submit, send event details along with your name and telephone number to news@bouldercityreview.com.