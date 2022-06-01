Best Bets: June 2-8

1 B-I-N-G-O: There are no farmers involved, but plenty of doggone fun when See Spot Run hosts Bow Wow Bingo on Thursday at The Patio at Chilly Jilly’z, 1674 Boulder City Parkway. The evening event, scheduled to begin at 5:30, includes a plated dinner and six games of bingo. Tickets are $35 for a single and $60 for a couple. There also will be a raffle. Those who bring in a donation of dog or cat food for Emergency Aid of Boulder City will receive an extra bingo card for the final game. Call 702-539-7526 or 702-339-8616 for more information.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) See Spot Run will host Bow Wow Bingo on Thursday, June 2, on The Patio at Chilly Jilly'z to help raise funds for the nonprofit dog park.

(Getty Images)

1 B-I-N-G-O: There are no farmers involved, but plenty of doggone fun when See Spot Run hosts Bow Wow Bingo on Thursday at The Patio at Chilly Jilly’z, 1674 Boulder City Parkway. The evening event, scheduled to begin at 5:30, includes a plated dinner and six games of bingo. Tickets are $35 for a single and $60 for a couple. There also will be a raffle. Those who bring in a donation of dog or cat food for Emergency Aid of Boulder City will receive an extra bingo card for the final game. Call 702-539-7526 or 702-339-8616 for more information.

2 DO YOU KNOW?: Join a team or bring one of as many as six players to answer a variety of questions during the Geeks Who Drink trivia quiz Thursday at Boulder Dam Brewing Co. The quiz focuses on everything from celebrities to television and features two audio rounds: a “Name That Tune” round and another with soundbites from television and movies. The quiz is scheduled from 7-9 p.m. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.geekswhodrink.com or www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

3 DANCE, DANCE, DANCE: The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power building at 600 Nevada Way will be the site of square and contra dancing Saturday. Those attending will be able to dance regardless of their experience level. Ned Newberg has been calling square dances for more than 25 years and offers a fun social level. Eileen Hug, who calls contra dancing, will teach the figures needed for the evening’s dances. Square dancing only is scheduled from 2:30-4:30 p.m., and both will be offered between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Admission is $7 per dancer per session or $12 for both sessions.

^

If you have an event you would like to submit, send event details along with your name and telephone number to news@bouldercityreview.com.