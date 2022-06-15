Best Bets: June 16-22

1 FAMILY MOVIE: Boulder City Library will show “Turning Red” at 10 a.m. Monday in the community room. Released earlier this year, the Pixar Animation Studios produced/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures distributed picture tells the story of 13-year-old Mei Lee, who suddenly becomes a giant red panda when she gets too excited, and her relationship with her overprotective mother, Ming. The movie is rated PG. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd.

(2021 Disney/Pixar) Disney and Pixar’s all-new original feature film “Turning Red” tells the story of 13-year-old Mei, who “poofs” into a giant panda when she gets too excited. It will be shown at 10 a.m. Monday, June 20, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder Bowl, 504 California Ave., offers open bowling times daily.

2 SUMMER SOLSTICE: Tuesday is the first day of summer and officially the longest day of the year, giving you ample time to enjoy one of the city’s many parks, hike on a nearby trail, swim in the municipal pool, dine in a local restaurant or spend time with family and friends.

3 STRIKE OUT: Spend some time on the lanes at Boulder Bowl, 504 California Ave. The bowling alley, which opened in 1947, offers packages and open bowling daily. Saturdays and Sundays are dedicated to opening bowling from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., respectively. Call 702-293-2368 or visit boulderbowl.net for more information.

