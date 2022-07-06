Best Bets, July 7-13

1 DO YOU KNOW?: Join a team or bring one of as many as six players to answer a variety of questions during the Geeks Who Drink trivia quiz Thursday at Boulder Dam Brewing Co. The quiz focuses on everything from celebrities to television and features two audio rounds: a “Name That Tune” round and another with soundbites from television and movies. The quiz is scheduled from 7-9 p.m. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.geekswhodrink.com or www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way, presents Geeks Who Drink, a trivia quiz, from 7-9 p.m. Thursdays.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The Boulder City Pool offers swim sessions for adults, families and everyone Monday through Saturday.

(Photo courtesy Nevada Department of Wildlife) Learn more about bats during a walk-about hosted by the Nevada Department of Wildlife at 7:30 p.m. July 12, 2022.

1 DO YOU KNOW?: Join a team or bring one of as many as six players to answer a variety of questions during the Geeks Who Drink trivia quiz Thursday at Boulder Dam Brewing Co. The quiz focuses on everything from celebrities to television and features two audio rounds: a “Name That Tune” round and another with soundbites from television and movies. The quiz is scheduled from 7-9 p.m. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.geekswhodrink.com or www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

2 COOL POOL: Spend some time in the sun and have fun splashing and swimming in the municipal pool. The pool is open Monday through Saturday, and offers adult lap, family and open swim sessions. Daily admission is free for youths, $3 for adults and $2 for senior citizens. The pool is at 861 Avenue B. Call 702-293-9286 for more information.

3 GET BATTY: Join Jess Brooks, wildlife education coordinator for the Nevada Department of Wildlife, for a stroll around the upper pond at Veterans’ Memorial Park to learn about the bats that call Southern Nevada home. The Bat Discovery Walk-About begins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. On the walk, you will be able to hear bats’ echolocation frequency and identify their species. Register in advance at www.ndow.org/education. There is no cost to participate.

^

If you have an event you would like to submit, send event details along with your name and telephone number to news@bouldercityreview.com.