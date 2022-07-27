Best Bets, July 28-Aug. 3

1 STRIKE ONE: Knock down some pins and get some exercise while having fun. Head over to Boulder Bowl, 504 California Ave., for a game or two. Open bowling is offered from 3-5 p.m. Monday; 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday; 1-5 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9-10 p.m. Friday; from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Call 702-293-2368 for lane availability or more information.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder Bowl, 504 California Ave., offers open bowling times daily.

(File photo) "Haunted Boulder City Ghost & UFO Tour" highlights the paranormal and ghostly activities in the downtown area.

2 GHOST STORIES: Tales about the city’s spirited residents are told during the “Haunted Boulder City Ghost & UFO Tour” walking tour that takes guests through the downtown area. The tour lasts about one hour. Tickets are $19.95 for adults and $12.95 for children ages 12 and under. For more information, visit www.HauntedBoulderCity.com.

3 PROGRAM FINALE: Boulder City Library’s summer readers’ theater program culminates with a performance at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the community room. The session focused on acting through reading, allowing participants to work on meaning and understanding. Additionally, they learned about good diction, stage skills and public speaking. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd.

