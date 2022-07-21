Best Bets, July 21-27

1 ARTFUL PURSUITS: Check out the talents of local artists who are members of the Boulder City Art Guild in their gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Featured this month are works by Gloria Coulston, who is inspired by nature and often works in watercolors. The gallery is open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com or call 702-293-2138.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City Art Guild) These colorful succulents were painted by Gloria Coulston, whose work is on display throughout July in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The Boulder City Pool is open Monday through Saturday for swimming.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo) Tours of the Hoover Dam are available daily.

2 TAKE A DIP: The city’s pool provides a place to splish, splash and swim. Adult lap swim sessions are scheduled from 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon, and 6-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 6-9 a.m. Friday; and 7-10 a.m. Saturday. Open swim sessions are scheduled from 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. A family swim session is offered from 5-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Daily admission is free for youths, $3 for adults and $2 for senior citizens. Punch and annual passes are available. The pool is at 861 Avenue B. Call 702-293-9286 for more information.

3 TOUR THE DAM: Take a tour of the Hoover Dam to see how it produces power and the impact it has had on the West. A 30-minute power plant tour offers a look at how power is produced and highlights unique features around the site. Tickets are sold between 9 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. and can be used any time of the day; they are priced at $15 for those 17-61 and $12 for senior citizens 62 and older, children 4-16 and military members with identification. Children 0-3 and military members in uniform will be admitted free. They can be purchased online up to 90 days in advance at http://bit.ly/2L8xfkG, or at the dam. Tickets for the hour-long Hoover Dam tour must be purchased at the dam and include the power plant tour; they are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. The first tour is at 9:30 a.m. and they continue every half hour until 3:30 p.m. Children younger than 8 are not permitted and the tour is not accessible for those with wheelchairs or crutches. Tickets are $30. Both tours include admission to the visitor center. Tickets for the self-guided tour of the visitor center are $10. For additional information, visit https://www.usbr.gov/lc/hooverdam/service/index.html or call 702-494-2517.

