106°F
weather icon Overcast
Boulder City NV
Entertainment

Best Bets, July 21-27

By Boulder City Review
July 20, 2022 - 5:55 pm
 
(Photo courtesy Boulder City Art Guild) These colorful succulents were painted by Gloria Coulst ...
(Photo courtesy Boulder City Art Guild) These colorful succulents were painted by Gloria Coulston, whose work is on display throughout July in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.
(Boulder City Review file photo) The Boulder City Pool is open Monday through Saturday for swim ...
(Boulder City Review file photo) The Boulder City Pool is open Monday through Saturday for swimming.
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo) Tours of the Hoover Dam are available daily.
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo) Tours of the Hoover Dam are available daily.

1 ARTFUL PURSUITS: Check out the talents of local artists who are members of the Boulder City Art Guild in their gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Featured this month are works by Gloria Coulston, who is inspired by nature and often works in watercolors. The gallery is open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com or call 702-293-2138.

2 TAKE A DIP: The city’s pool provides a place to splish, splash and swim. Adult lap swim sessions are scheduled from 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon, and 6-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 6-9 a.m. Friday; and 7-10 a.m. Saturday. Open swim sessions are scheduled from 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. A family swim session is offered from 5-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Daily admission is free for youths, $3 for adults and $2 for senior citizens. Punch and annual passes are available. The pool is at 861 Avenue B. Call 702-293-9286 for more information.

3 TOUR THE DAM: Take a tour of the Hoover Dam to see how it produces power and the impact it has had on the West. A 30-minute power plant tour offers a look at how power is produced and highlights unique features around the site. Tickets are sold between 9 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. and can be used any time of the day; they are priced at $15 for those 17-61 and $12 for senior citizens 62 and older, children 4-16 and military members with identification. Children 0-3 and military members in uniform will be admitted free. They can be purchased online up to 90 days in advance at http://bit.ly/2L8xfkG, or at the dam. Tickets for the hour-long Hoover Dam tour must be purchased at the dam and include the power plant tour; they are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. The first tour is at 9:30 a.m. and they continue every half hour until 3:30 p.m. Children younger than 8 are not permitted and the tour is not accessible for those with wheelchairs or crutches. Tickets are $30. Both tours include admission to the visitor center. Tickets for the self-guided tour of the visitor center are $10. For additional information, visit https://www.usbr.gov/lc/hooverdam/service/index.html or call 702-494-2517.

^

If you have an event you would like to submit, send event details along with your name and telephone number to news@bouldercityreview.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Photo courtesy Twentieth Century Fox) Kenneth Branagh stars in “Murder on the Orient Express ...
Best Bets, July 14-20
By Boulder City Review

1 MOVING MURDER: Boulder City Library will host an after-hours movie at 5:30 p.m. Friday. “Murder on the Orient Express” will be shown in the community room. Those 13 and older are invited to bring a comfortable chair or blanket, as well as snacks. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way, presents G ...
Best Bets, July 7-13
By Boulder City Review

1 DO YOU KNOW?: Join a team or bring one of as many as six players to answer a variety of questions during the Geeks Who Drink trivia quiz Thursday at Boulder Dam Brewing Co. The quiz focuses on everything from celebrities to television and features two audio rounds: a “Name That Tune” round and another with soundbites from television and movies. The quiz is scheduled from 7-9 p.m. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.geekswhodrink.com or www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

(Boulder City Review file photo) People dressed in patriotic attire will line the streets throu ...
Best Bets, June 30-July 6
By Boulder City Review

1 AMERICA’S BIRTHDAY: Celebrate Independence Day with a daylong celebration. Festivities for the 74th annual Damboree begin at 7 a.m. Monday in Bicentennial Park, 1100 Colorado St., with a pancake breakfast presented by the Rotary Club of Boulder City. A parade through downtown begins at 9 a.m. and ends at Broadbent Park. The pool will host the annual coin toss at 11 a.m. The celebration concludes with a party in the park starting at 4 p.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. Admission to the park is $20 per vehicle. Fireworks will start at 9 p.m.

(Photo courtesy Fratello Marionettes) “Carnival of the Animals,” a show featuring Fratello ...
Best Bets: June 23-29
By Boulder City Review

1 ANIMAL CARNIVAL: The Fratello Marionettes will present the “Carnival of the Animals” marionette show at 11 a.m. Monday in the community room of Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. The troupe, founded in 1989, hails from the San Francisco area. There is no charge to attend.

(2021 Disney/Pixar) Disney and Pixar’s all-new original feature film “Turning Red” tells ...
Best Bets: June 16-22
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

1 FAMILY MOVIE: Boulder City Library will show “Turning Red” at 10 a.m. Monday in the community room. Released earlier this year, the Pixar Animation Studios produced/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures distributed picture tells the story of 13-year-old Mei Lee, who suddenly becomes a giant red panda when she gets too excited, and her relationship with her overprotective mother, Ming. The movie is rated PG. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The Nevada Department of Wildlife will present a fr ...
Best Bets: June 9-15
By Boulder City Review

1 GO FISH: If you ever wanted to learn more about becoming an angler, Saturday is your day. The Nevada Department of Wildlife will host Free Fishing Day from 7:30-10 a.m. at the upper pond at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. Loaner equipment and bait will be available, plus there will be activity stations, volunteers to provide fishing tips and prizes. Advance registration is requested. Visit https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/182746 to register or for more information.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) See Spot Run will host Bow Wow Bingo on Thursday, J ...
Best Bets: June 2-8
By Boulder City Review

1 B-I-N-G-O: There are no farmers involved, but plenty of doggone fun when See Spot Run hosts Bow Wow Bingo on Thursday at The Patio at Chilly Jilly’z, 1674 Boulder City Parkway. The evening event, scheduled to begin at 5:30, includes a plated dinner and six games of bingo. Tickets are $35 for a single and $60 for a couple. There also will be a raffle. Those who bring in a donation of dog or cat food for Emergency Aid of Boulder City will receive an extra bingo card for the final game. Call 702-539-7526 or 702-339-8616 for more information.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Six-year-old Harper King shows off the chicken she co ...
Best Bets: May 26-June 1
By Boulder City Review

1 FINGER LICKIN’ GOOD: The 18th annual Best Dam Barbecue Challenge returns to Bicentennial and Wilbur Square parks on Friday and Saturday. In addition to the barbecue challenges for adults and children, the festivities include a car show, entertainment and vendor marketplace. New this year is a steak cook-off. Hours are 1-11 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

(Boulder City Hospital Foundation)
Best Bets: May 19-25
By Boulder City Review

1 THEY HAVE HEART: First responders will be honored when Boulder City Hospital Foundation hosts its 11th annual Heart of the Community Gala on Saturday in the pavilion at Boulder Creek Golf Club. The festivities start at 5:30 p.m. and include silent and live auctions. Those who are unable to attend can bid on silent auction items at https://HospitalGala22.givesmart.com. For more information, visit https://bchcares.org/heart-community-gala or call 702-293-0214.

(Hunter Terry/Boulder City Review) The Dillinger will hold its ninth annual Block Party on Satu ...
Best Bets: May 12-18
By Boulder City Review

1 MOVIE MUSIC: Soloists from Vegas City Opera will join the Red Mountain Choir for “Opera in the Movies.” The show, which will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St., will include songs and scenes from “The Godfather,” “Casino,” “Wall Street,” “The Fifth Element,” “Moonstruck,” “Pretty Woman,” “Up,” “The Aristocats” and “The Untouchables.” Tickets will be sold at the door. Admission is $10 for adults and free for students and children. Children younger than 5 will not be admitted.